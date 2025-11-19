Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Reveals Plenty of Free Packs Coming for Players

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s First Anniversary is currently underway, as players can get a lot of exciting free rewards. While the first part of the event is almost over, it’s time for the next wave of events to begin. Yes, you heard that right.

The 2nd part of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celebration event is on its way, bringing a lot of free packs and exciting rewards, as per a trusted leak. All the details regarding the event have been revealed, and it looks quite promising.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Anniversary Celebration Part 2 Brings Free Packs From Previous Expansions

According to a Reddit leak, Part 2 of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Anniversary Celebration Event will be held from November 22 to December 17, 2025.

During the event, you can complete a set of new special missions and obtain 24 free packs from the previous Expansion as rewards. Here is a list of all of them:

Log in (Day 1): 1 Pack of Genetic Apex Expansion Pikachu

Log in (Day 3): 1 Pack of Genetic Apex Expansion Charizard

Log in (Day 5): 1 Pack of Genetic Apex Expansion Mewtwo

Log in (Day 7): 2 Packs of Mythical Island Expansion Mew

Participate in 1 battle: 2 Packs of Space-Time Smackdown Expansion Dialga

Participate in 3 battles: 2 Packs of Space-Time Smackdown Expansion Palkia

Participate in 5 battles: 2 Packs of Celestial Guardians Expansion Solgaleo

Participate in 7 battles: 2 Packs of Celestial Guardians Expansion Lunala

Participate in 10 battles: 2 Packs of Triumphant Light Expansion Arceus

Obtain flair 1 time in Obtain Items and by other means: 1 Pack of Genetic Apex Expansion Pikachu

Obtain flair 2 times in Obtain Items and by other means: 1 Pack of Genetic Apex Expansion Charizard

Obtain flair 3 times in Obtain Items and by other means: 1 Pack of Genetic Apex Expansion Mewtwo

Send 5 thanks: 2 Packs of Shining Revelry

Edit a deck: 2 Packs of Extradimensional Crisis Buzzwole

Apply card sleeves to a deck: 1 Pack of Eevee Grove

Apply a playmat to a deck: 1 Pack of Eevee Grove

This will be a great opportunity for players to get their hands on the cards from the past Expansions.

