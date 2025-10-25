Pokemon TCG Pocket’s First Anniversary Event Brings Adorable Eevee Celebration Card

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s First Anniversary Countdown event is live, as the game draws closer to the completion of its first year. TCG Pocket was released on October 30, 2024, and ever since then, the game has been on a steady rise among Pokemon fans and TCG critics. The game follows the essence of the actual TCG, where players can collect various cards and use them to battle other players.

The First Anniversary countdown event is quite generous in terms of free rewards, as players can get a lot of freebies upon logging in. They can also get a rare card, which is exclusive to this event. Without any delay, let’s dive right into the details.

Pokemon TCG Pocket First Anniversary Event Gives Free Deluxe EX Packs and an Exclusive Card

Pokemon TCG Pocket First Anniversary Countdown Event will run from October 25 to November 8, 2025. During this event, players can log into the game, complete missions, and earn some free rewards.

Image Credit: @PokemonTCGP_JP X account

The set of missions is very simple and requires you to log in for 5 days. You can log in anytime per day during the event date to complete it. However, the mission and the rewards will be gone after the end date.

Here are all the missions and rewards that you can get during the First Anniversary Countdown event.

Log in (Day 1) — Deluxe Pack ex Booster Pack ×1

— Deluxe Pack ex Booster Pack ×1 Log in (Day 2) — Deluxe Pack ex Booster Pack ×1

— Deluxe Pack ex Booster Pack ×1 Log in (Day 3) — Deluxe Pack ex Booster Pack ×1

— Deluxe Pack ex Booster Pack ×1 Log in (Day 4) — Deluxe Pack ex Booster Pack ×2

— Deluxe Pack ex Booster Pack ×2 Log in (Day 5) — Eevee EX Rainbow Art Exclusive Card (P-A 109)

You can get a total of 5 Deluxe EX Booster Packs and an Exclusive card. Each Deluxe EX pack is worth 12 Pack Hourglasses, which totals to 60 Pack Hourglasses. We can expect more rewards as we draw closer to the anniversary date. Mark your calendars so that you don’t miss out.

That’s everything about Pokemon TCG Pocket First Anniversary Countdown Event. What are your thoughts about the Anniversary rewards? Let us know in the comments.