Pokemon TCG Pocket Announces New Crimson Lotus Blaze Set with Iconic Gen 1 Creatures

In Short
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket's new 'Crimson Blaze' set is confirmed to arrive on December 17, 2025.
  • A new Gen 1 themed Booster Pack will be released.
  • The update will introduce new Mega Pokemon EX cards, new item cards, and various other accessories.

After the first set of Mega Rising Expansion packs, players were expecting some new packs to be announced in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Finally, we have new information about the upcoming packs, which is called the Crimson Blaze (B1a) expansion. Pokemon TCG Pocket Crimson Blaze expansion will feature plenty of new iconic Gen 1 Mega Evolution EX cards, including many full arts and art rares. Some of them have already been teased, and they look iconic, as if the Pokemon are popping out of the screen.

New Pokemon TCG Pocket Trailer Reveals Upcoming Crimson Blaze Set

A new Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer was released today, featuring the new upcoming Crimson Blaze (B1a) expansion and its booster pack. That’s not all; the trailer also revealed that the Crimson Blaze (B1a) will be released on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 10:00 PM PST.

Crimson Blaze (B1a) will be a new expansion following the Mega Rising expansion-themed set. This pack will feature various new Mega Evolution EX cards and normal Pokemon cards from Generation 1. Here are some of them that were revealed in the trailer:

  • Mega Charizard Y EX
  • Mega Blastoise EX
  • Mega Venusaur EX
  • Charmander
  • Bulbasaur
  • Squirtle
  • Solosis
  • Trubbish AR
  • Clemont
  • Serena
  • Quick Grow Extract
  • Ditto
  • Sunflora
  • Spritzee

These were some of the cards that were revealed in the trailer. We are sure that more cards will be teased as we get closer to the release date. If that’s not hot enough, you can make your cards look even more fiery with a sizzling set of new covers and backdrops featuring Mega Charizard Y, available starting Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 10:00 PM PST.

It will be interesting to see how the new Mega Evolution EX cards impact the current meta decks. Especially, how they affect the Mega Blaziken EX, Mega Gyarados EX, and Mega Altaria EX decks. Are you excited for the Pokemon TCG Pocket Crimson Blaze set? Let us know in the comments below.

