Pokemon GO’s Latest Feature Will Make Trading Easier with Friends

Friendship and Trading in Pokemon GO are some of the most important features that contribute to the socializing factor of the game. While trading with friends and getting plenty of new Pokemon have always felt great, they require players to be nearby. However, recently, Niantic has heard the voices of trainers, and now they’ve introduced a new trade feature in Pokemon GO.

A new friendship level has been added in the game, and reaching that level will make trading a lot easier. It would allow players to trade remotely with their friends living far away. Here’s all the information that you need to know about the latest feature in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Forever Friends and Remote Trades Feature Rolls Out in NZ, Global Release Soon

Niantic revealed that the Forever Friends and Remote Trade features entered a phased rollout from Monday, December 8, 2025. The feature was introduced first in New Zealand and will be released globally at a later date.

Image Credit: Pokemon GO X account

When you and your Pokemon GO friend become Forever Friends, you’ll be awarded with a Remote Trade. You can use it to trade Pokemon from anywhere in the world. This is the highest Friendship level in the game, above Best Friends, offering rewards, XP along with some new perks:

Engaging with your Forever Friends yields friendship points, which can be used to get rewards, XP, and additional Remote Trades.

Trainers can only have one Remote Trade available with each Forever Friend.

A new Friendship points system has been added to the game. It can be used to track friendship progression with other Trainers. You can earn up to one friendship point per day with each friend by battling together, trading, sending Gifts, completing weekly challenges, or other interactions.

Like the share feature in Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pokemon GO also allows players to mark the Pokemon that they want to remote trade. That way, both parties will be able to see each other’s tagged Pokemon and decide which one to trade. You can select up to three of the tagged Pokemon, which will be sent to the other Trainer. Then they can select one from the list, which you can either accept or decline.

Additionally, the maximum number of friends is increased from 450 to 650 over the next several weeks by increments of 50. A free Timed Research will also be available from Monday, December 15, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, December 29, 2025, giving out free rewards.

These are all the latest features that have arrived in Pokemon GO. What do you think of the new changes? Let us know in the comments below!