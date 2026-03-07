Peaky Blinders 1950s Sequel Begins Filming in Stoke-on-Trent

Certain experiences in a person’s life can only be felt but not explained, and one such experience is witnessing the sheer excellence of Peaky Blinders. Anyone who has watched even one episode of this show would wholeheartedly agree that Thomas Shelby is one character who stays with you once you are introduced to him. Now, in 2026, Cillian Murphy once again put on his hat and appeared in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Following this movie, the doors to a revival are now open, and a Peaky Blinders sequel series set in the 1950s has begun filming. Here is all you need to know about it.

The Peaky Blinders Sequel Series Will Follow from The Immortal Man

Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Netflix, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In a recent update brought to us by What’s On Netflix, it has come to light that following the release of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the filming of a sequel series of Peaky Blinders set in the 1950s has begun filming. According to the report, production crews from Kudos were seen in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, working on a two-day shoot on March 4th and 5th, 2026. Even though the project was kept a secret, it has now been confirmed to be the next big thing in the world of Peaky Blinders.

According to Productionlists.com, this Peaky Blinders sequel series is moving forward with the working title of Peaky 1954. The official logline mentioned in their listing confirms that the series will be set after the Birmingham Blitz, where a new generation of Shelbys is moving forward to gain control of a city rising from the ashes. The logline reads-

“In 1953, as bomb-ravaged Birmingham rises from the ashes, rival forces battle for control of the city’s massive rebuilding project—pulling the Shelby family back into a brutal new chapter of blood, power, and opportunity.”

So, with that being said, it appears that it is time for the younger generation to introduce themselves to the Shelbys as Peaky Blinders aims at a revival with the upcoming series. As of now, we do not have a tentative release date from Netflix, but since the production is already underway, there is a good chance that it will be released sometime in late 2027. However, as soon as we get wind of an update, we will pass it on to you guys at the latest.