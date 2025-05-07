Netflix is Getting a Redesigned UI, AI Search, and New TikTok Style Vertical Feed

The Netflix experience has remained more or less the same over the past decade, but things are now changing in a big way. The streaming giant is well set to introduce its biggest overhaul for its TV and mobile apps, bringing a fresh new interface, along with AI integration and vertical scrolling feed like TikTok.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared an official post sharing all the new changes coming to the streaming platform. First, they are giving a much-needed revamp to the homepage with bigger previews, real-time recommendations for content, and an overall modern layout. They have also made shortcuts for search and My List more accessible.

Image Credit: Netflix

Also Read: How to Update Netflix Household

Next, they are introducing an AI-powered search engine to their app. Rather than typing out the name, you can search using conversational phrases like “I want to watch something scary with clowns.” The feature will be limited to the iOS version of the Netflix app at first. To try it out, users will have to opt in to use it.

Image Credit: Netflix

Lastly, Netflix also joins the plethora of apps adopting a TikTok-style vertical scrolling feed. This will help you browse through snippets of different shows and movies. If you like something, you can add it to your My List or start watching it right away.

Image Credit: Netflix

You can expect to see these changes show up sometime in the coming week or two. Just make sure to keep the Netflix app updated. I am personally looking out for the changes coming to the TV app, as I typically know what I want to watch. But tell us which feature you are more excited about in the comments below?