Peacemaker Season 2 to Directly Set up Man of Tomorrow, Confirms James Gunn

Peacemaker Season 2 is currently the most successful entry in the superhero genre, as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes score and IMDb ratings. However, while the show is insanely good within itself, James Gunn has recently revealed something that has made Season 2 a pivotal point for the new DCU as well. In a social media post, James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 will lead directly to the recently announced addition to the Superman saga – Man of Tomorrow.

In a recent post on Instagram, James Gunn posted a picture of John Cena, along with a stunt double playing the alternate version of Peacemaker. In the post, Gunn promoted the upcoming episode of the show and also confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 is a prequel to Man of Tomorrow, set to release in 2027. In the post, Gunn wrote-

“Watch the Man of Tomorrow Prequel AKA #Peacemaker Season 2, airing a new episode tonight on @HBOMax at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST.”

Now that we know Peacemaker Season 2 will set up the highly anticipated Superman sequel, there is a good chance that we might get to see cast members from Superman appear in the upcoming episodes. So, let’s wait and see what James Gunn has in store for us with the future episodes, and do let us know what you feel about this reveal in the comments!