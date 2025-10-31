Paramount Studios Ropes in Taylor Sheridan as Writer and Producer for Live Action Call of Duty Movie

As long as memory serves me right, Call of Duty might be one of the oldest, most elaborate, and cherished first-person shooters that have ever been created. The game has given us characters that even non-players of the franchise know and adore, and now the video game giant is taking the same step as many others have before, stepping onto the big screen with a live-action Call of Duty movie with Paramount Pictures. Here is everything you should know about it.

Is Call of Duty Live-Action Movie Happening?

Image Credit: Activision (via Steam)

As officially revealed, Activision and Paramount will be working together on this project, which is essentially a massive fan service towards the Call of Duty fandom. The studio claims that the movie will contain all the elements that the fans love while expanding the franchise to new audiences, in turn making Call of Duty a bigger household name than it already is.

Talking about the people involved in the creation of this movie, Peter Birg will step in to write, direct, and produce, along with Taylor Sheridan, who will also write and produce. David Glasser will be involved in the capacity of a producer.

Birg is known for his executive production role in the Emmy-nominated series Friday Night Lights and for serving as the director in popular feature films Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, and Patriots Day.

Taylor Sheridan, on the other hand, is a well-known name in Hollywood who recently signed a $1 billion deal with NBCUniversal for producing movies and TV shows for the studio. Yellowstone fame has his plate currently full with several upcoming projects. It would be interesting to see the timeline of the Call of Duty movie’s release, considering the recent NBCUniversal deal and multiple ongoing projects in which Taylor is involved.

The creative aspect of the COD movie appears to be quite strong, considering movies like Hell and High Water, where Taylor and Berg worked together previously and earned 4 Academy Award nominations.

So, it looks like there is a good chance of finally having a video game adaptation that does not disappoint.