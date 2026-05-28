Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Teased, Game Set in South Korea

Infinity Ward and Activision have finally broken the silence around Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 with new teasers. The teasers drop multiple hints towards not only the title’s setting in South Korea but also a possible first look and global release date for the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Teasers Hint at All-Out War in South Korea

In a recent livestream started by Call of Duty on YouTube, players were treated to surveillance footage of what looks like a South Korean street. This, mixed with the stream coming from camera number 4, all but confirms that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 will be set in the Korean Peninsula. Furthermore, the Korean street is also shown to be decimated by bombs, hinting at the story for the title revolving around an all-out war between North Korea and South Korea.

Image Credit: Activision Image Credit: Activision

Following the livestream going live, Call of Duty also shared another teaser on X. The teaser simply features a glitchy video with the text ‘Signal Lost,’ seemingly tied to the camera footage losing signal amidst the destruction.

After all of the cryptic teasers, Call of Duty then gave players their first official look at the title with a bodycam teaser. The teaser opens with soldiers clad in full military gear strolling around the streets of South Korea and heading into a convenience store. As the soldiers exit the store, the lights around the city begin to dim, and bombs rain down on the civilians before the soldiers’ bodycams lose signal. The explosions in a civilian area suggest that the scale of the story for Modern Warfare 4 could be absolutely massive.

NEW CALL OF DUTY BODYCAM FOOTAGE TEASER pic.twitter.com/fVUMTaFQqi — Jon (@MrDalekJD) May 28, 2026

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is expected to be the climactic finale to the rebooted series, picking up right where Modern Warfare 3 left off. While the core details of the plot are still unknown, rumors suggest that the story could revolve around Vladimir Makarov carrying out false-flag operations to destabilize global superpowers. Makarov may even be the one responsible for the explosions seen in the bodycam teaser. The campaign will reportedly feature rotating perspectives across Task Force 141, the British SAS, and the Republic of Korea Army.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Could Be Revealed to Players Soon

According to some hidden details in the teasers, mainly numbers on a signboard, players can expect their first look at Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, 2026, during the Summer Game Fest 2026 week. Speaking of hidden details, the date on the camera footage in the bodycam teaser also suggests that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 will release globally on October 28, 2026.

Image Credit: X / TaylaJMiller

The cover art for the next Call of Duty title has also seemingly leaked as a blurry image. In the blurry artwork, players can see 3 soldiers walking towards the camera. Usually, Call of Duty features a single, lone operator on its cover, either gazing into the distance or running through debris. However, the leaked key art could be hinting at a new structural design for Infinity Ward.

Image Credit: X / B23COD

As players watch eagerly for more hints, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, if it manages to deliver, will be an undoubtedly great addition to the 2026 gaming calendar.

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