Paramount Plus Raises Subscription Prices for the Third Time in a Row

Image Credit: viewimage / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Paramount Plus is increasing the price of its ad-supported and ad-free tiers again.
  • The ad-supported Essential plan will go for $8.99 per month, and the ad-free plan will cost $13.99.
  • The new pricing will be effective starting January 15th, 2026.

Paramount Plus is hiking its subscription prices again. The ad-supported Essential plan is going from $7.99 to $8.99/month, and the ad-free plan is increasing from $12.99 to $13.99/month. These new prices will be effective starting on January 15th, 2026.

Paramount Plus is Putting an End to Free Trials

These new prices were announced in Paramount’s earnings report, where the company mentioned the reason behind the hike is to “fuel continued reinvestment in the user experience and deliver an even stronger slate of programming.” Paramount Plus has increased its price every year, and this is the third time it has happened so far.

Along with the new prices, Paramount is also “retiring” its free trials of its streaming service. This means new users will find it difficult to get Paramount Plus for free outside of some offers and discounts like the one from the 4th of July offer, which gave away Paramount Plus almost for free.

The hike comes just a few months after the studio completed its merger with Skydance. It is also looking into improving the technology and using AI to offer better recommendations on Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.

