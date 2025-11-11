Paramount+ to Get Expensive in the U.S. from January 2026: Here’s How Much You Will Have to Pay

Paramount Skydance, which is the current rightful owner of Paramount Global, is all set to grow the streamer’s content. They are basically planning to spend more to curate more engaging television shows, movies, and other content that would take the platform’s popularity to the next level. So, it makes sense that the company would require more funds to proceed, and that’s why they are increasing the subscription costs for the U.S.-based fans.

Paramount+ Subscription Price to Rise in the U.S.

Image Credit: viewimage / Shutterstock

When it comes to prices, as reported by Variety, the Paramount+ Essential (With Ads) plan will increase by $1. The new price will be $8.99 per month. Similarly, the Paramount+ Premium (Without Ads) plan will increase by $1, to $13.99 per month. That’s not all, as the annual subscription will also see a price hike. The Essential plan will now be at $89.99, and the Premium plan will be for $139.99.

As reported by Variety, the company faced a loss in the third quarter of 2025 as the two main sources that generated revenue for them declined rapidly. Here, we are talking about TV ad sales and TV distribution fees, which saw a revenue dip of 12% and 7% respectively. So, it’s clear that the company has to take some bold steps to compete with the likes of Netflix and Prime Video. Firstly, the company will focus on changing the type of content on the services. They are going to invest in shows that cater to a modern audience.

So, Paramount Skydance is all set and ready to throw more money at the content. But at the same time, the company is also ready to hike the prices of its subscription service. The company released an official statement:

Ongoing investments in Paramount+ are enhancing the value we deliver to consumers. To support this continued investment, we plan to implement price increases in the U.S. early in the first quarter of 2026.

It’s important to know that these new prices will take effect in the U.S. starting January 15, 2026. So, the subscribers can still enjoy the current subscription cost, at least for the next couple of months.