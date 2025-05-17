Paramount Confirms The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Movie Is Postponed to 2026

With the formation of Avatar Studios at Nickelodeon, the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise is being resurrected in various forms. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the Avatar franchise is progressing well, as the show was renewed for two more seasons. A new animated movie titled The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was in the works at Avatar Studios since 2021. While it was initially scheduled to release later this year on October 10, 2025, the movie’s release date has now been postponed further.

Avatar fans were excited to see the legend Aang grace the silver screens this year. Sadly, it turns out that we have to wait for another year, as Paramount Pictures has announced that The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be released on October 9, 2026.

For those who aren’t aware, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender animated movie is a direct continuation of the iconic series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, which aired in the 2000s. Thus, the movie will explore the lives of Aang and his friends in their early adulthood. Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, and Román Zaragoza have boarded the star-studded voice cast so far.

While the fans are understandably disappointed by the delay, this extra time might result in a better and complete version of the movie. That said, let us hear your thoughts about the upcoming The Legend of Aang movie in the comments below.