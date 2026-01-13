OpenAI Wants to Replace Your AirPods With ChatGPT-Powered Earbuds

OpenAI is reportedly working on a new AI-powered device and preparing to enter the audio wearable market with ChatGPT integration. A new leak suggests that OpenAI is developing a new AirPods-style product codenamed “Sweetpea” and that it will have a “unique, unseen before” hardware design. It may look like a metal “eggstone” featuring pill-shaped modules.

‘Sweetpea’ is Expected to Launch in 2026

Shared by tipster @zhihuipikachu on X, the device is said to be a special audio product from OpenAI. It may release around September of this year and the volume projection is said to be 40 to 50 millions in the first year. It may have two detachable modules that sit behind the ear.

Foxconn has been told by OpenAI to prepare capacity for up to 5 OpenAI devices by Q4 of 2028. However, this “Sweetpea” audio device has been prioritized for an early release by Jony Ive’s team. It’s expected that OpenAI’s earbud device may come with a phone-class 2nm chip, likely packing Samsung’s Exynos SoC.

Image Credit: zhihuipikachu via X

In addition, a custom chip has been developed to allow the earbuds to perform AI actions on the iPhone by commanding Siri. Note that earlier reporting said that OpenAI is exploring a pen-shaped device, which is internally dubbed “Gumdrop”. It’s said that the AI pen will be able to capture handwriting and voice interaction.

Of these 5 devices, an AI pen, an AirPods-style audio device, and a pocked-sized AI device are known. It’s unclear what other devices are and whether they will be released by OpenAI or not. In any case, OpenAI has not publicly confirmed any of the leaked information so take these with a grain of salt.