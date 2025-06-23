OpenAI Confirms Jony Ive Partnership Intact Amid ‘io’ Trademark Dispute

On Sunday, users on X discovered that OpenAI has removed the official blog post announcing the partnership with Jony Ive and has purged the “io” branding. In fact, OpenAI also removed the YouTube video where Sam Altman and Jony Ive discussed the AI-focused hardware device. It turns out, due to a trademark complaint, OpenAI has been forced to remove the “io” branding from all its official pages.

In a statement on X, OpenAI shared, “This page is temporarily down due to a court order following a trademark complaint from iyO about our use of the name “io.” We don’t agree with the complaint and are reviewing our options.“

Prior to the confirmation, many users suspected that OpenAI and Jony Ive may be parting ways. However, a company named iyO, which is developing AI-powered earbuds, filed a trademark lawsuit against OpenAI. The court granted a temporary injunction and asked OpenAI to remove all promotional materials around the “io” branding, as it may create confusion among consumers.

While the blog post and video have been removed, you can still view the video on Sam Altman’s X page. Last month, OpenAI joined hands with Jony Ive and announced that Ive’s AI-focused hardware startup, io, is merging with OpenAI. In addition, Ive’s LoveFrom firm will assume design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI and io.