ChatGPT is About to Get Spicier with Adult Mode

Many users have been demanding that ChatGPT be allowed to talk freely on any subject, and it seems OpenAI is finally listening. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed on X that starting in December, it will allow erotica on ChatGPT for verified adult users. Altman says OpenAI is relaxing some restrictions based on the “treat adult users like adults” principle.

Altman acknowledges that ChatGPT was made “pretty restrictive” due to users facing “mental health issues”. In the past few months, many self-harm cases have appeared in the media which were linked to ChatGPT usage. To combat this growing problem, OpenAI introduced parental controls on ChatGPT to allow a safe and age-appropriate experience.

Image Credit: X/@sama

Now Altman says, “we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases.”

In addition to that, a new version of ChatGPT is coming which will have a personality like GPT-4o. Unlike the current GPT-5, which behaves in a somewhat cold manner, the new update will bring a human-like response which will act like a friend. Earlier, OpenAI had to restore GPT-4o for paid users after facing backlash from the community.

Last month, many GPT-4o users were furious as ChatGPT was auto-switching the underlying model to GPT-5 whenever conversations involved sensitive or emotional topics. Now, with the upcoming ChatGPT update, OpenAI wants to address this issue.