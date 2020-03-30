Ever since OnePlus nixed the notification LED on the OnePlus 6T, always-on display (AOD) has become the most-requested features. The Chinese giant has been listening to user feedback and well, it is finally ready to offer this feature to mitigate the lack of the notification LED.

Users have been pestering OnePlus to add the always-on display capability, seen on Samsung and Xiaomi devices, to OxygenOS for some time now. But, it’s now time to rejoice as the company took to Twitter over the weekend to confirm that the always-on display is on the roadmap.

The always-on display was the top-rated suggestion on the OnePlus IDEAS program that was announced earlier last month. Other suggestions included a Samsung Dex clone, notification edge lighting, boosted Alert Slider features, and more. The always-on display came on top with over 999 votes and an acknowledgment from OnePlus.

In an official reply to the idea suggestion, the Chinese giant revealed that it has been testing the always-on display internally for a long time. The battery consumption was pretty high back in the day and the feature needed to be optimized for official rollout. Well, OnePlus fans will certainly be happy to know that the always-on display passed ‘initial power consumption tests’ recently to be added to the product roadmap.

The launch of the OnePlus 8 series is right around the corner, as confirmed by CEO Pete Lau, last night. We can expect the company to announce upgrades to OxygenOS 10, with the always-on display being one of the highlights, at the launch event. If not with OnePlus 8, a future OxygenOS update should bring the feature in tow. But, until then we have to rely on the ambient display on OnePlus phones and well, it isn’t half bad.