One Piece Manga Is on a Sudden Break This Week; Reason Unknown at the Moment

Lately, One Piece manga is on a roll with the long-awaited reveal of the God Valley Incident unfolding before our eyes. Garp fearlessly took on the pirates, and Rayleigh saved his future partner, Shakky, in the previous chapters. As we were waiting with our fingers crossed for the next chapter, One Piece chapter 1162, to further unravel the battle between Roger and Garp against Rocks. However, it seems like we will have to wait longer for One Piece chapter 1162, as reports suggest Author Eiichiro Oda is taking a sudden break this week.

Is One Piece Manga on Break This Week?

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@OPcom_info)

The One Piece manga was on a break right after chapter 1160’s release. One Piece chapter 1161 was released last Sunday after the break, and it was confirmed that there is no break going forward. As there was no break expected this week, fans were excited to read and learn more about the God Valley incident in chapter 1162. However, the latest reports suggest that author Eiichiro Oda is taking an unplanned break all of a sudden this week, and the release of One Piece chapter 1162 will be postponed.

Upon hearing the news, we tried to find the reason behind this sudden break in the One Piece manga. But the reason behind Oda’s unexpected break remains unknown at the time of writing. Numerous sources also suggest that we may finally learn the reason why Oda delayed the release of One Piece Chapter 1162 in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

The Ongoing One Piece Manga Break Could Be Extended

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@ToeiAnimation)

Usually, Oda takes a break for a week in between the chapters. However, as there is an unexpected break this week, fans are beginning to worry whether the ongoing break will extend into the upcoming weeks. There is no clear answer at the time of writing, and we can wait for a word from Oda’s team.

We hope this sudden break isn’t due to Oda’s health issues. If that’s the case, we wish the author a speedy recovery. In the meantime, let’s continue to wait for the author’s return, who will keep delivering fantastic chapters. Thus, stay tuned for more information about the unexpected One Piece manga break by bookmarking our article.