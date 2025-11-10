One Piece Chapter 1165 Recap: The God Valley Flashback Reaches Its End

Nobody expected Loki’s flashback to take unexpected turns and reveal the complete God Valley incident before. Once Oda began to reveal this infamous incident slowly, fans couldn’t stop clamoring for more. This flashback gave us some extraordinary reveals, lore, and many more, making it the best flashback in One Piece. However, as all good things must end, the God Valley flashback reaches its end in One Piece chapter 1165. So, here is a quick recap of how the events unfolded in the climax of the God Valley incident.

Garp and Roger Defeat Domi Reversi’d Rocks

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@shonenjump)

As seen in the previous chapter, Garp and Roger united to take down Rocks, who has become an unrecognizable monster. They heard his plea and began their fight against Rocks at the start of this chapter. Garp came to this island to arrest the pirates; on the other hand, Roger came to rescue Shakky, but both of them had to defeat a great man who was no longer in control of his body.

Similar to the fight against Imu, who were possessing Saturn’s body, Garp and Roger’s haki-infused attacks didn’t deal any damage at all against Rocks. Their clash resulted in their Conqueror’s Haki being unleashed, which hurled both Roger and Garp into the walls of the mountains. Still, neither of them was giving up, as they threw off their coats and got ready for one more round.

Neither of their attacks was doing anything because Rocks was overpowering them with his conqueror’s haki. Therefore, Roger came up with a plan that involved gambling both their lives. Roger asked Garp to give his everything to perform a combined attack against Rocks. If this attack failed, that would mean both men would be out of energy.

With one attack where they had to give it their all, Roger came up with “Hinokagtsuchi no Ace” sword attack and cut Rocks’ body simultaneously with Garp, who began to punch Rocks so fast with his haki-coated hands that it looked like Luffy’s Gomu Gomu no Gatling attack. Together, they finally defeated Rocks D. Xebec, true to the tale Sengoku told us once. At the end, the symbiote-esque black powers were coming off of Rocks’ body, indicating that the Domi Reversi effect had been nulled after his defeat.

All the Pirates Began to Escape

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via YouTube/Crunchyroll)

Rayleigh safely arrived near Rogers’ ship with Shakky, where the members were getting all the treasure boxes they could. But Rayleigh and Gaban couldn’t leave their captain here, so they decided to go and lend him a hand. On the other hand, all the members of the Rocks Pirates knew this was the end of the road for them. So they began parting their ways and secured as many treasures as they could, including Shiki, Silver Axe, Kaido, Linlin, etc.

Surprisingly, Kaido and Big Mom seemed fine after getting obliterated by their captain previously. This duo once again got into an argument where Linlin said Kaido owed her a debt in return for the Uo Uo no Mi devil fruit. But Kaido refused, saying that he had beaten her to obtain his Devil Fruit. They both aimed to build a crew that would surpass one another, which eventually came true in the present as they became Emperors.

Remember Whitebeard, who also got defeated by his captain? He was on the island still, but he ran into a man who bore a striking resemblance to Marco the Phoenix. He is expected to be Marco’s father in the series. The pineapple head man asked Whitebeard to join his crew, to which Oyaji cockily declined the offer.

Imu’s Order to Erase the Existence of God Valley

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via Fandom/One Piece Wiki)

Dragon (who was done with the Marines at this point) pointed his rifle at the higher officials, ordering them to save the people who were stuck on this island. Imu (still in Saturn’s body) already left this fateful place on a Marine’s shop and immediately ordered the Marines, Cipher Pol, basically everyone to erase the records about the Native Hunting Competition and the God Valley incident.

With Rocks’ defeat, the narrator remarked that though the World Government tried to sweep this incident under the rug, Rocks and his crew undeniably shaped this era. The complete aftermath of the God Valley hasn’t been revealed yet. Oda has announced a break next week. So we have to wait for two more weeks to find out whether we will head to the present or still explore the aftermath of this incident.

That said, what do you think about the God Valley flashback? Let us know your thoughts about this incident in the comments below.