One Piece: Kenjiro Tsuda Officially Cast as Shanks’ Twin Brother in Anime

As you might know already, the Egghead arc of One Piece will be concluding in 2025, and we are set to sail to the homeland of giants in 2026 after a break. The next arc in One Piece will introduce many new characters, but one among them is a standout character. Yes! I’m talking about Figarland Shamrock. Shanks having a twin brother is no longer a mystery as the word spread around like wildfire after Shamrock’s debut in the Elbaf arc. As One Piece anime fans are dying to meet Shanks’ twin, the voice actor of Figarland Shamrock has been officially revealed earlier today.

Kenjiro Tsuda, the legendary voice actor behind iconic roles such as Nanami in JJK, Genichiro in Sekiro, Kishibe in CSM, etc, will lend his voice to Figarland Shamrock in the One Piece anime. The announcement was officially made today in the newly released promotional video to commemorate One Piece manga’s volume 113 release.

Image Credit: Eiichiro Staff (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

In case you aren’t aware, this isn’t the first time Kenjiro Tsuda has joined the One Piece cast. He has previously played Vinsmoke Yonji, the younger brother of Sanji in One Piece. While that was a minor role, Kenjiro has now returned to play a menacing and fitting antagonist role in One Piece.

If you are looking for a brief synopsis of this character, Figarland Shamrock is the son of Figarland Garling, which makes him the twin brother of Shanks. He is currently the captain of the God’s Knights in One Piece and will infiltrate the homeland of the giants with a serious mission to achieve in the Elbaf arc.

In my opinion, Kenjiro Tsuda is the perfect choice to play the evil Red-haired twin. The news of Kenjiro Tsuda cast as Shanks’ long-lost twin has set the One Piece fandom on fire, and we can’t wait to stream the Elbaf arc in April 2026. That said, what do you think about this Figarland Shamrock voice actor’s announcement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.