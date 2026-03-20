WIT Studio CEO Reveals Why One Piece Anime Remake Is Happening

One Piece is one of the longest animanga series to have blessed the industry with an amazing story, goofiest characters, and over-the-top moments that have the ability to hook you. The manga has been running since 1997, and the anime premiered in 1999. Well, unlike several titles that tend to loose its charm over the years, One Piece has consistently climbed upwards, and we don’t see it slowing down anytime soon.

Given the immense popularity, Netflix took the bold step and created a live-action to capture even a wider audience, and well, that actually happened. The franchise is set to expand further with The One Piece, a modern remake announced at Jump Festa 2023. Recently, the WIT Studio CEO, George Wada, shared the main reason behind this ambitious One Piece project.

The One Piece Remake Will Fix Pacing Issues, States WIT Studio CEO

Speaking to AI Show, George Wada, the CEO of the anime powerhouse WIT Studio, sheds light on why the One Piece remake is happening. So, when asked what the real purpose of re-releasing One Piece is, given that the original anime is still ongoing, Wada says the project came directly from Eiichiro Oda. He adds that the legendary mangaka regrets that the modern generation doesn’t connect with the anime that has been running since 1999. Oda feels it’s been a really long time since the anime started, and despite its rich details, the modern audience isn’t enthusiastic about it.

“Since it started a long time ago, the new generation, accustomed to modern productions, does not necessarily feel the same excitement toward the older animation.”

Wada then adds that when Oda told him this, he decided to create a modern version of the ultra-popular story. The WIT Studio CEO says that his team will not only focus on redrawing panels, but will also pay extra attention to solid animation using modern technology, combining visuals that fans can actually enjoy with an impactful story and amazing pacing.

“This remake will be dense and impactful, without unnecessary padding.”

Wada talks about how One Piece’s original time schedule was mainly suited for children. Now that the studio is developing a modern remake of the anime series, it will be kept in mind that the project has the strength and quality that made their other works, such as Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga.

The series is really close to Oda’s heart, and also has a fandom that will certainly watch every detail that The One Piece will feature. So, Wada says the studio will put extra effort into ensuring nothing goes wrong, and with Oda supervising the project very closely, the chances are high that the remake will come out exactly as it is expected. The CEO also mentions that he knows the anime is no longer limited to Japanese audiences, as platforms like Netflix have made it accessible globally, so the remake will be crafted with extra care.