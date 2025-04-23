Home > News > Wednesday Season 2 Release Date Revealed by Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 Release Date Revealed by Netflix

Aparna Ukil
Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
Image Credit: MGM Television (via YouTube/ Netflix)
In Short
  • Wednesday Season 2 has been divided into two parts and will be released exclusively on Netflix.
  • The first part of Wednesday Season 2 will be released August 6, 2025, and the second part will arrive on September 3, 2025.
  • Jenna Ortega will not only be seen as Wednesday Addams, but she has also contributed as a producer to the new season.

The first season of Wednesday was released in 2022, and it didn’t take much time to top the list of Netflix’s most-watched series. With its spooky vibes and complex characters, the series became one of the best horror shows of all time. No wonder Netflix greenlit the second season within less than two months after the pilot season’s premiere. Even though we received sneak peeks of our favorite show, our hunger wasn’t satisfied until today. That’s because Netflix dropped an intriguing trailer for Wednesday Season 2 today, along with the release date of the two-part series.

Yes, Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts in 2025. Here are the details:

  • The first part of Wednesday Season 2 will be released on August 6, 2025
  • The second part of Wednesday Season 2 will be released on September 3, 2025

While you may be intrigued to meet Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, do you know what the biggest draw here is? Well, that’s Ortega’s expanded contributions to the franchise.

The first season saw her as the lead actor, and the new season sees Ortega as the producer, too. So, as she revealed in several interviews, she has gotten numerous chances to go beyond her creative liberties, and that’s why she assured us to be patient, as the stakes will be higher. Moreover, as can be seen in the trailer, Wednesday Season 2 will be darker and full of mysteries.

Above all, don’t you feel that the unnecessary love triangle that was featured in the first season didn’t go in line with the overall theme of the series? Well, Ortega revealed in an interview that the second season will ditch the romance and will focus more on the gothic roots of the Addams family. So, fasten your seat belts, as Wednesday Season 2 is all set to give you some of your life’s worst goosebumps. 

