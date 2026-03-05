The Man, the Myth, the Legend Lorne Michaels Documentary Trailer Released

If you are into entertainment, you already know that whenever an actor or any other celebrity climbs the stage of The Tonight Show, the internet is flooded with articles like this one with reveals. However, have you ever wondered whose idea it was to create a show like this one? Well, if you are unaware, Focus Features is bringing you the story of Lorne Michaels, the iconic Canadian-American television producer, screenwriter, comedian and the man behind The Tonight Show. The first teaser of the Lorne Michaels documentary has just been released, and here, let’s talk all about it.

The Lorne Michaels Documentary is set to release on April 17, 2026. The film will be the first ever in-depth analysis of the life and behind-the-scenes details of Michaels’ life. The documentary will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, credited with the creation of Won’t You Be My Neighbor, the documentary of Fred Rogers.

Lorne Michaels Documentary Trailer Released

As you would know by now, this man was born with a funny bone, as no one else has in a while. Keeping this in mind, it goes unsaid that while this is essentially a documentary, it would probably be one of the best comedy movies you have watched.

The trailer foreshadows its lighthearted tone, featuring conversations with multiple actors and artists like Andy Samberg, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, and many more who have worked alongside Michael. Now, if you are not aware of what this man has achieved, let me quickly fill you in.

Who is Lorne Michaels?

Born in 1944, Lorne Michaels is best known for being the executive producer of Saturday Night Live (SNL). Other than that, he has credits for some of the most remarkable live shows to have ever been seen on television.

Lorne Michaels is also credited with production credits for the Late Night franchise since 1933 and has produced Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Not just that, he has been a constant producer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. So, it goes unsaid that Lorne is the biggest name when it comes to American Comedy, and all we have to do to witness the story of his life is wait till April 17, 2026