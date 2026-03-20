Martin Scorsese & Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Film Gets a First Look

Whenever the award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese and the popular actor Leonardo DiCaprio come together for a project, the world gets intense, character-driven stories that stay with them forever. Be it psychological thrillers or crime dramas, the duo has joined forces several times, and that makes us crave their alliance even more. Well, fans would be excited to know that the director-actor duo is geared up to bless the industry with a new film, and this time they are also joined by Jennifer Lawrence.

What Happens at Night’s First Look Hints At Another Masterpiece

Image Credit: X/@AppleTV

Initial reports of a new film titled What Happens At Night, directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Apple Original Films, surfaced in September 2025. When the announcement of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence was made, fans couldn’t help but get excited. However, following the confirmation, no updates came until February 24, 2026, when reports stated that the film had finally entered production.

Now, as of March 20, 2026, the first look at What Happens At Night has emerged on the official Apple TV account on X. The image features a frozen background with DiCaprio and Lawrence standing holding each other’s hands.

Based on Peter Cameron’s 2020 novel, the film centers on a couple who travel to a snow-covered European town to adopt a baby. As they come a step closer to the baby, they start losing control of themselves and their marriage. It is originally a gothic psychological horror that is being adapted by Martin Scorsese into a psychological-horror-thriller that will certainly play with the strings of our brains. While no major plot details have been revealed yet about the ” What Happens at Night film, the team-up between Scorsese and DiCaprio assures that the final product will be the most intense and gripping psychological-horror that the audience has witnessed in recent years.

The additional cast of the film includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, Jared Harris, and Welker White. With talents like theirs joining forces with our lead casts and the brilliant filmmaker, What Happens at Night surely deserves all the hype. However, with the film in the early stages of development, all we are left with is to have patience and see how the film actually unfolds.