Although WhatsApp is adding more and more privacy-focused features to its platform, it has become a breeding ground for nefarious online activities. Recently, we have seen a WhatsApp scam that uses a known contact to take control of an account. Not long after this, security researchers found a huge flaw in the platform’s ID verification system that lets an attacker remotely deactivate a user account permanently. Now, WhatsApp users are faced with yet another virus dubbed “WhatsApp Pink” that gives an attacker complete access to their devices.

Beware of “WhatsApp Pink”

The virus, which is currently circulating in WhatsApp groups as an APK link, allegedly lets an attacker take complete control of your entire device. The threat link comes with the name “WhatsApp Pink” and claims to be an official “new look” for WhatsApp that can turn the app’s color scheme from the boring old green to a brand new pink theme.

First spotted by security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, the virus even comes with a couple of images to showcase the new look of WhatsApp in the pink color scheme. Rajaharia shared the images along with a warning on Twitter last Saturday. You can check out the tweet attached right below.

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

Now, as you can see, the images do not look official at all. However, unaware users who are not that tech-savvy might fall into the trap and click on the link to download the app on their device. And, as per Rajaharia, doing this will let the perpetrator (creator of the virus) take complete control of their devices.

So, if you get a similar link to download WhatsApp Pink from, say a relative, in your family group, do not tap/click on it to open. Moreover, as soon as you receive it, you should warn other members of the group to avoid opening the link.

Featured Image Courtesy: Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia/Twitter)