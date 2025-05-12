New Superman Trailer Confirmed to Release This Wednesday

It’s not long from now for the release of James Gunn’s rebooted Superman movie. While we wait for the much-anticipated 2025 release, there have been a few clips, a teaser, and some interviews, but as we all know, it’s never really enough when it comes to sneak peeks and teasers. So, if you are wondering when the new Superman trailer is coming out, we now have a confirmation.

A billboard put up at Times Square in New York City has revealed the release date of the new Superman trailer. According to the billboard, the new trailer for Superman will be released this Wednesday on May 14, 2025.

James Gunn has already given us an extended 5-minute look at Superman, showing the first look at the Solitude of Fortress and Superman’s robot helpers.

Based on the reactions to the previous clips and teaser managed to gather, it looks as if this trailer is once again set to break the internet. So, let’s wait for the clip to be released to witness what David Corenswet had James Gunn cook with the brand new DCU.