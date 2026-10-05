New Fortnite Chun-Li Skin from Street Fighter Movie Revealed, Coming October 10

Chun-Li is by far one of the most popular female characters in gaming, and even in Fortnite, her Street Fighter collab skin is a complete fan favorite. Fortnite players and content creators like Sypher PK have admired the Chun-Li skin and her “asset” design for years, and now a new Chun-Li skin is coming to the game on October 10, 2026, thanks to the Street Fighter movie collab.

The official Street Fighter movie X page posted images of actress Callina Liang (who also plays Chun-Li in the movie) with Chun-Li cosplayers in front of a Fortnite crossover board with the caption: “Surprise! Callina Liang Chun-Li skin for Street Fighter Movie coming to Fortnite October 10!”

Image Credit: X / StreetFighterMovie

The Street Fighter movie cast showed up at Complex Con this weekend, October 3-4, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In the images, Callina can be seen holding a mobile phone and showcasing the official promotional artwork for her Fortnite Chun-Li skin reveal, next to multiple Chun-Li cosplayers.

While you may have expected the Callina Liang Chun-Li skin to follow a similar design to the games, unfortunately it isn’t. You see, Callina’s version of Chun-Li is more muscular and athletic in the Street Fighter movie, and while you still may have the “best parts” of the character in the new Fortnite skin, it’ll resemble Liang closely.

When it comes to other characters from the Street Fighter Movie, we might as well also get skins for Cody Rhodes’ Guile, Roman Reigns’ Akuma, Jason Momoa’s Blanka, Noah Centineo’s Ken, Andrew Koji’s Ryu, and even more. Now that the October 10 release date for the Fortnite Chun-Li skin is locked in, we speculate it may be paired in a Street Fighter bundle and sold separately for 1,800 V-Bucks when it comes out in the Item Shop.

While the Fortnitemares 2026 update is still going strong, a Street Fighter cup for the free Chun-Li skin is highly unlikely. If you’re unaware, the Street Fighter movie comes out in theaters worldwide on October 16, 2026.

What do you think of the new Fortnite Chun-Li skin? Let us know in the comments below!