Netflix Now Supports Spatial Audio in Stranger Things and More

Netflix has now brought in support for Spatial Audio for some of its original shows for an immersive audio experience and rival Apple TV+ and more video platforms. To recall, this comes after Netflix introduced Spatial Audio support on iPhone and iPad last year. Here’s a look at the compatible shows and more details.

These Netflix Shows Support Spatial Audio

Netflix is rolling out Spatial Audio support for a few shows for now and the list includes the popular Stranger Things 4, The Adam Project, The Witcher, Red Notice, and more. Netflix reveals that people can simply search for content that supports Spatial Audio by typing the term in the search bar.

The video streaming platform is using the Sennheiser AMBEO for a surround sound experience without any additional equipment. Plus, it works on all devices and streaming plans. It is suggested that Spatial Audio will be enabled automatically if there are no surround sound speakers available. If they are, watching content in 5.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos is recommended.

In a blog post, Netflix, says, “Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix.“

This new ability is in addition to existing features like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode. Netflix Spatial Audio will work best while wearing headphones or earphones. It is compatible with Apple TV, iPhone, iPad devices, and AirPods (Airpods 3, Airpods Pro, Airpods Max, Beats Fit Pro).

