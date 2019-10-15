Google’s much-awaited hardware event is scheduled for today. The company will finally reveal the price of its Pixel 4 flagship on stage – since we already know everything else. The hardware event will also see the company launch a successor to its most affordable smart speaker, Google Home Mini, under the Nest branding.

And well, if it’s any consolation, the Google Nest Mini has also leaked online ahead of its launch – much like the Pixel 4 lineup. The official photos of the smart speaker have been shared by WinFuture and it looks identical to the first-gen Home Mini, except for a couple of minor changes.

As you can see in the images attached below, you will not be able to tell the difference between the two speakers from the top side. The rounded fabric-covered top, with the LEDs, looks the same and it’s the underside where you will notice changes.

First, you can see that Google has added a wall mount groove on the underside and it obviously means you can now hang your Nest Mini speaker like Nest thermostats. It is unclear to me why the company expects users to hang the smart speaker, but it does.

Second, Google has swapped out the microUSB cable on the first-gen Google Assistant speaker with a proprietary power connector, similar to those seen on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max speakers. The power supply is rated at 15-watts, as per the report, with specs listing support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac onboard.

The leaks suggest Google will upgrade the speaker onboard to provide enhanced sound quality in this tiny form factor. The company will also introduce new colors in the mix, which will be Coral and Sky Blue, apart from the Charcoal and Chalk that we’re already familiar with. So, stay tuned for more updates from the Made by Google 2019 hardware event, which kicks off at 7:30 PM IST tonight.