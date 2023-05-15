Motorola Edge 40 Indian Launch Date Officially Announced

After recently hitting the global markets, the Motorola Edge 40 is all set to launch in India this month. The smartphone will succeed the Motorola Edge 30 smartphone launched last year. The Edge 40 is touted as the “world’s slimmest IP68-rated 5G smartphone.” Find out more below.

Motorola Edge 40 Launching in India This Month

The Motorola Edge 40 will be launched on May 23. Motorola made the announcement via its official Twitter account and there’s a dedicated microsite on Flipkart too. It will be an online launch event that will take place via the company’s YouTube channel. What do you get when you combine style, performance and durability? You get the #motorolaedge40. Embrace yourselves and prepare to #FindYourEdge with the World’s Most Flamboyant Performer as it launches 23rd May on @flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and at leading retail stores.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 15, 2023

While we already know what the phone will pack, the Flipkart microsite has further confirmed things. It will pack a 6.55-inch 3D-curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The display is HDR10+ certified with a 100% DCI P3 color gamut and incorporates an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone will have an aluminum chassis with a premium vegan leather back.

The Edge 40 is going to be the “world’s first” smartphone to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of the cameras, there will be a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens doubling as a macro camera. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The highlighting camera features include 360-degree Horizon Stabilization Lock and Ultra Pixel technology.

The smartphone packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W wired TurboCharge fast charging and India’s 1st 15W wireless charging support. Additionally, it supports 15 high-speed 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 3.0 support, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, ThinkShield, and more. The color options to expect include Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue.

The pricing is still behind the veil but expect it to be under Rs 50,000. All the details will be out on May 23, so, stay tuned for further updates.