Most Expensive Pokemon Card ‘Pikachu Illustrator’ Shatters Records With $16.49 Million Sale

Pokemon TCG cards are a great asset to own, as the cards get rarer with days passing and their value increases. And earlier today, the world saw a live example as Logan Paul broke the world record with his ‘Pikachu Illustrator’ Pokemon card. This card is considered the “Holy Grail” of Pokemon collecting, and has now been sold for a whopping $16.49M, shattering the current Guinness World Record held by the Kobe Bryant card. This is three times the buying price of the card, making it the most expensive Pokemon card and the most expensive TCG card ever.

Logan Paul’s ‘Pikachu Illustrator’ Breaks World Record for the Most Expensive Collectible Card Ever Sold

Logan Paul’s ‘PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator’, which is widely known as one of the rarest Pokemon cards, was sold for $16.49M at the Goldin Auctions to A.J. Scaramucci on February 16, 2026. This is the only card graded at PSA’s unsurpassable GEM Mint 10 and holds the Guinness World Record for the Most Expensive Pokemon card of all time.

Image Credits: Logan Paul YouTube channel

‘PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator’ was purchased by Paul for $5.2 million in July 2021 in Dubai, which at the time set a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold. Later, he spent $75,000 for a custom case with 35 carats of natural 10,000 diamonds and a 10-karat pure Italian yellow gold Cuban chain to permanently house the card. This card was a part of Logan Paul’s WrestleMania 38 costume.

Earlier this year, the bid was opened on January 5 at Goldin.com and lasted for 41 days, with the majority of bids coming from an extended bidding period. After an “overwhelming Global interest,” the bid finally closed on the last day at February 16, with a new owner of the card.

A.J. Scaramucci, the son of former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, is declared the winner of the card with his final bid. He says, “This is just the beginning, and he plans on launching a site called TreasureTrove that documents the world’s greatest treasures.” He also adds that he is willing to buy the actual case and Poke Ball necklace of Paul’s ‘Pikachu Illustrator,’ as a valuable addition to his collection.

This is by far the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold at auction, but also the overall record for the most expensive Trading Card EVER sold at auction, breaking the Kobe Bryant card’s previous record. This event will definitely spark the interest of more Pokemon fans to start collecting Pokemon Trading cards, while also increasing the player base of Pokemon TCG Pocket.