Minecraft Dungeons 2 Announces The Humblers Awaken DLC With New Mobs, Gear, and More

Minecraft Dungeons 2 is preparing to take players on their next adventure with The Humblers Awaken DLC, announced at TwitchCon San Diego. This is going to be their first expansion pack, scheduled to launch on December 1, 2026, bringing a fresh set of quests, dangerous enemies, and plenty of new equipment to collect.

But that’s not all, since alongside the paid Minecraft Dungeons 2 DLC, you will obtain a free content update featuring a challenging new dungeon, returning hero skins, and a special cosmetic reward that you can also use in the vanilla game. So, here’s what you’ll get with The Humblers Awaken DLC.

Fungal Sporefields, Burrows, and New Humblers Await in Minecraft Dungeons 2

The story of The Humblers Awaken DLC in Minecraft Dungeons 2 revolves around an ancient species of creatures known as the Humblers. These annoying bugs have been sleeping for ages, but something seems to have disturbed their nap, and this awakening threatens to spread chaos across The Sift in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

While investigating such disturbances, you’ll come across two new biomes in the Minecraft Dungeons 2 map: the Fungal Sporefields and underground Burrows.

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

Of course, a new adventure means you’ll have to prepare for them with better equipment. So, to improve your Minecraft Dungeons 2 builds, The Humblers Awaken DLC introduces 3 new Artifacts and 4 new Talismans.

As for the free rewards offered by this paid DLC, you will obtain three exclusive cosmetics: the Pearl skin, Baby Nuzzle pet, and the Nacreous Cape.

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

Furthermore, Mojang is releasing a separate free update that adds more content for everyone through the Trial Dungeons, accessible from Brave Haven.

Here, you can take part in daily and weekly challenges with increased difficulty. The runs can include enormous spider mob encounters, continuous TNT explosions, and soul projectiles. While venturing through these areas, you can also obtain the new armor and weapons in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Finally, to celebrate the arrival of the first Minecraft Dungeons 2 DLC, The Humblers Awaken, Mojang will be distributing a special promotional code for the Snow Golem Cape on December 1, 2026. Not only is the special cape available for the ARPG, but you can also claim it for the vanilla game and try it during the Minecraft Deep Freeze update.