Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 6 Adds Snow Bricks, Cold Sulfur Cube Archetype, and More

The Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 6 is out with new building blocks and a frosty addition to the Sulfur Cube family. Snow Bricks are the new decorative blocks alongside the Cold Sulfur Cube archetype that makes the mob capable of creating frosted ice as it moves across water. In addition to that, there are several gameplay tweaks and technical improvements for the upcoming Minecraft 26.4 winter update.

Minecraft Gets a New Set of Snow Brick Building Blocks

One of the biggest highlights of Snapshot 6 is the addition of Snow Bricks that give builders another option to create their best house ideas in Minecraft.

Image Credit: Minecraft/ Mojang Studios

Crafting the Snow Bricks is quite easy and similar to the recipe for Packed Ice Bricks in Minecraft. Open up your Crafting Table UI and place 4 Snow Blocks arranged in a 2×2 pattern to get the Snow Bricks in the output slot.

However, unlike other building blocks and bricks, there’s no use of a Minecraft Stonecutter in crafting or shaping the variants of a Snow Brick block. If you want to create Snow Brick Slabs, Stairs, and Walls, you must use the same Crafting Table again.

Image Credit: Minecraft/ Mojang Studios

Furthermore, you must also use a shovel to mine the Snow Bricks if you want to collect and place them elsewhere. Coming to the aspect of Minecraft Sulfur Cube archetypes, you can feed them a Snow Brick to get the Fast Sliding hockey puck type.

Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 6 Introduces a New Cold Sulfur Cube Archetype

The second major addition to the Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 6 is the special Cold Sulfur Cube Archetype. To get this, a Minecraft Sulfur Cube must absorb a Blue Ice Block, or you could simply feed it as well.

The Cold Sulfur Cube archetype shares the same properties as the Fast Sliding variant, with the only difference that the Cube floats on water and replaces it with a disk of Frosted Ice.

Well, the trick may look similar to the Frost Walker armor enchantment in Minecraft, but it only works if the Sulfur Cube begins moving from the ground. Moreover, there must be air blocks present above the water surface for the Frosted Ice to appear.

The rest of the changes in the Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 6 include smaller adjustments, such as the Packed Ice Brick variants must now be mined using a pickaxe to drop themselves. The Brittle Ice blocks in Minecraft no longer break when a Stray stands on them. And the Ice Crystals occasionally produce ambient sounds when a Packed Ice block sits beneath them.

The game’s default JVM options are also updated, and Minecraft will now automatically allocate Java heap memory based on the system’s available RAM. It will use up to 25% of it and cap at 4GB.

That’s pretty much it for the changes brought about in the new Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 6. So, are you enjoying the Minecraft Ice Caves biomes and having fun with the Frostbite zombie mob? Tell us in the comments below.