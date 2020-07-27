Multiple rumors over the past few months have suggested that Microsoft’s upcoming Android-powered Surface Duo may be launched before the end of the year. A new report from The Verge now seems to confirm those rumors. According to the report, the device is all set to launch “in the coming weeks”. However, contrary to recent reports, it might not actually launch this month.

The Surface Duo, for those unaware, is a foldable smartphone made by Microsoft. It has dual-screens connected by a hinge and runs Android out-of-the-box. The Duo was originally demoed alongside the Surface Neo at a hardware event last year. It was always expected to launch sometime this year. However, some reports claim that it might not offer 5G connectivity, something that’s expected to be standard in premium smartphones this year.

The Surface Duo, which is expected to ship with Android 10, was originally envisioned as a Windows device under the codename Andromeda before Microsoft ditched its in-house operating system in favor of Android. While Microsoft originally targeted a Q3, 2020 launch, reports earlier this year suggested that the company might start shipping the device ‘in limited quantities’ this summer. If the latest report holds true, it might still be available for purchase during the current quarter.

The Surface Duo is rumored to be powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is also said to ship with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s not a whole lot more known about the upcoming device. However, let’s hope that Microsoft will update some of its hardware before launching it commercially.