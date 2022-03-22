Microsoft Reduces Game Pass Prices in India; Now Starts at Rs 349

While we are still waiting for Sony to introduce an Xbox Game Pass-like service for its PlayStation consoles, Microsoft has announced eye-catching price cuts for its Game Pass service in India. The tech giant has reduced the prices of all of its gaming subscription plans in the country, including the Game Pass Ultimate, the Xbox Game Pass, the PC Game Pass, and the Xbox Live Gold plans. Let’s take look at the details below.

Microsoft Reduces Game Pass Plan Prices in India

Last year, Microsoft announced 8 months of Xbox Game Pass subscription for just Rs 489 due to the RBI’s new policies. Now, the company has reduced the prices of its gaming subscription plans in India, thanks to which Indian users can get up to a 28% discount on their Game Pass plans.

Game Pass Ultimate: Revised Prices

Starting with the price changes for the Game Pass Ultimate that offer a variety of Xbox Game Studios titles to both PC and console players, the company has made significant price reductions to cater to Indian players. While the price of the 1-month plan has been reduced from Rs 699 to Rs 499, the price of the annual plan has dropped down to Rs 5,999 from Rs 8,399.

PC Game Pass: Revised Prices

The PC Game Pass plans offer the same benefits as an Xbox Game Pass and give access to multiple Xbox Game Studios titles to PC users at a fixed rate also saw massive price cuts. The prices of the 1-month, 3-months, 6-months, and 12-months plans have been reduced by Rs 140, Rs 418, Rs 835, and Rs 1,659, respectively.

You can check out the price changes for all the PC Game Pass plans in the image attached right below.

Xbox Game Pass: Revised Prices

The popular Xbox Game Pass that offers various benefits and exclusive titles to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners also saw a massive price cut. The entry-level 1-month plan has been reduced from Rs 489 to Rs 349 in India. Take a look at the chart below to get a better idea of the Xbox Game Pass revised prices.

Xbox Live Gold

The prices of the Xbox Live Gold plans, which offer the Xbox Game Pass benefits in addition to monthly free games and access to demo versions of upcoming games, were also reduced in India. Now, the one-month plan is priced at Rs 349, coming down from Rs 489 plan.

Microsoft has already started notifying existing and new users about the price changes. The company says that the new prices will be in effect from April 2022, and gamers can buy the subscription plans from the company’s official website in India at reduced prices. What are your thoughts on the new prices? Let us know in the comments below.