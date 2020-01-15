Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Portable Wireless Mouse in India. The minimal looking wireless mouse has been priced at just Rs. 499 in the country and comes with the following features.

The mouse is available in two colors — black and white — and has a plastic body with a lightweight build. Xiaomi claims it has designed the curves of the mouse to perfectly fit within users’ palms for maximum comfort.

The Mi Portable Wireless Mouse weighs in at just 56g so its lightweight enough to be comfortably used without fatigue, and it uses a single AA battery. Xiaomi claims the battery will last 12 months without needing a replacement, which sounds great.

The mouse doesn’t have any additional buttons apart from the regular left and right click, and a mouse-wheel. There’s no DPI adjustment option either, with the DPI value fixed at 1200DPI for the mouse. The polling rate is also just 125Hz, so this mouse is definitely not aimed at anyone looking for an affordable wireless gaming mouse.

Bear in mind that the mouse connects over a 2.4GHz RF network so you’ll have to plug in a USB receiver into your laptop or PC to use the mouse, so if you’re using a MacBook Pro like I am, it’s the dongle life for you.

The Mi Portable Wireless Mouse is priced at Rs. 499 and is available from Mi.com.