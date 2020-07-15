Apart from launching the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi TV Stick globally, Xiaomi has also forayed into the gaming space in Europe. The company has debuted a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate at its ecosystem event today. This monitor was first unveiled in China in October earlier last year.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor: Specs

This is the first gaming display launched by Xiaomi, alongside a 24-inch variant with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The latter is meant for casual gamers. Coming back to the star of the show, we already know the Mi Curved gaming monitor boasts a huge 34-inch screen size (SVA, a type of VA panel most likely from Samsung) with narrow 2mm bezels.

The panel supports a 21:9 aspect ratio, WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate is very important if you are serious about gaming. Xiaomi further adds that the 21:9 aspect ratio is 30 percent wider than your standard 16:9 panels.

This curved gaming monitor includes an 8-bit panel that supports 121 percent sRGB wide color gamut, which is great for content creators. It can display up to 16.7 million colors. It also brings support for AMD FreeSync, low Blu-Ray mode, up to 300 nits of peak brightness, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio.

The Mi Curved gaming monitor has a 1500R curvature. This means it has a smaller visual tilt angle, thus, reducing distortion while still offering a panoramic experience. The DC technology found aboard “automatically calibrates display lightness, reduces the emission of harmful blue light, and minimizes eye fatigue.”

My favorite thing about the Mi Curved gaming monitor will, however, have to be the adjustable monitor mount. It uses a magnet-based mechanism to allow you to adjust the height and angle at which you want to use the display.

Price and Availability

The 34-inch Mi Curved gaming monitor has been priced starting at 399 euros (around Rs. 34,299) in Europe. The pricing, as well as availability, may vary depending on your region.

With Xiaomi finally entering the laptop space in India with the launch of the 14-inch Mi Notebook earlier this year, we can expect this curved gaming monitor or cheaper Redmi monitors to make their India debut sooner or later.