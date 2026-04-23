Mega Lucario Headlines Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Pulsing Aura Set

Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to deliver exciting chase cards that keep players hooked to expand their collection. Earlier, it was all about Mega Gengar EX, and now the headlines shift to Mega Lucario EX coming to a new Pulsing Aura set in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Pokemon TCG Pocket Set and other cards coming with it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Unveils Pulsing Aura Set Featuring Mega Lucario, Out April 28

The next set for Pokemon TCG Pocket, the B3 expansion, is called Pulsing Aura. According to the official announcement trailer, the new Themed Booster Pack set will be released on April 28, 2026, at 6 PM PDT.

The dust settles, and the battlefield is set. Are you ready?



Power up your game with the newest #PulsingAura expansion! 😤 💪 pic.twitter.com/6g18Ui5gw7 — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) April 23, 2026

The announcement revealed some of the top chase cards, with Mega Lucario EX being the highlight of the pack. Mega Sceptile EX was the other chase card that was featured in the trailer, which TCG Pocket players are hoping to pull.

Talking about the stats, Mega Lucario EX has a total of 190 HP, and Mega Sceptile EX has 210 HP. The moveset for both Pokemon looks impressive and has the potential to compete with the best decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Besides the hits, some of the important cards required to evolve the Mega Evolution EXs, like Treecko and Riolu, will also be included in the pack.

Other cards in the expansion include Bewear, Emboar, Croagunk, Wooper, Bisharp, Kubfu, Rapid Strike Urshifu, Single Strike Urshifu, Budew, Hattrem, Quagsire, Zorua, and Vaporeon EX. Additionally, Field Blower, Arena of Antiquity, and Korrina are the new item, stadium, and trainer cards, respectively, that will aid the cards in this pack. It would be interesting to see the clash between the current best fighting deck, Mega Lopunny EX, vs the upcoming Mega Lucario EX deck.

It has also been hinted at that the new Pulsing Aura set will also bring a new card effect with a Gold Border. To get it, players will need to exchange 10 similar cards. Once the update is out, we’ll discover exactly how this feature will work in-game.

That’s everything for the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Pulsing Aura set. Are you going to rip the packs to pull for Mega Lucario EX? Let us know in the comments below.