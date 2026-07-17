Fallout 5 Officially Enters Pre-Production, Confirms Todd Howard

Following the massive wave of layoffs at Xbox, Bethesda director Todd Howard released a lengthy statement today outlining the roadmap for The Elder Scrolls, Starfield, and the Fallout franchises. In the new statement, Todd Howard confirmed that the highly anticipated Fallout 5 has officially entered pre-production.

Fallout 5 Is in the Works at Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios has officially confirmed that Fallout 5 is now in pre-production. In a statement released by the studio today, Todd Howard said, “Fallout 5 is currently in pre-production. Fallout is one of our biggest priorities today. Fallout 5 remains our long-range destination, and we have multiple Fallout projects in active development right now.”

While Fallout 5 is in pre-production stages, The Elder Scrolls VI remains Bethesda’s top priority, with the majority of the studio currently working on the next installment in the long-running franchise. Todd Howard has also confirmed that both Fallout 5 and The Elder Scrolls VI are being developed on their new proprietary engine, Creation Engine 3.

Image Credit: Bethesda

Earlier this year, industry insider Jez Corden revealed that Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are getting remasters. After keeping the remaster projects under wraps for a long time, Bethesda Game Studios has officially announced that it has been working on remasters of the fan-favorite Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. More details about the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters’ release dates will be shared in the future. “We also know many players want to revisit previous Fallout experiences. While we’re not announcing any dates today, we have been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas,” Todd Howard said in the statement.

And that isn’t the end of Fallout news. Alongside Fallout 5, Bethesda has also announced that Obsidian Entertainment is working on an untitled Fallout project. “The wasteland continues to expand as we team up once again with our longtime friends at Obsidian Entertainment. We’re happy to confirm they’re working with us on a new Fallout project. We’ll have more to share in the future.”

In addition, Todd revealed that production of Fallout Season 3 is underway at Amazon Studios. Lastly, Bethesda is also releasing Raven Rock, a major DLC expansion for Fallout 76, which will serve as a prequel to Fallout 3.

In a nutshell, multiple Fallout projects are in development at the moment. The studio also teased special plans to celebrate Fallout’s 30th anniversary next year. So, we can expect to hear more about the upcoming Fallout games and remasters in 2027. In the meantime, which Fallout game are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.