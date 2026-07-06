Marvel Tokon PC Version Blocked in 132 Countries as Sony’s PSN Restrictions Backfire

Marvel Tokon is set to release this August, but you may not be able to play it at release. Due to Sony’s PSN restrictions, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Soul has been blocked in 132 countries. We have already seen Sony’s PSN causing all sorts of trouble for Steam players, and Marvel Tokon seems to be the latest victim.

Marvel Tokon Banned in 132 Countries For PC Players on Steam Due to PSN Restrictions

Both fighting game lovers and Marvel fans had been optimistically waiting for Marvel Tokon‘s release. Sadly, the PSN restrictions will make Marvel Tokon unplayable in 132 countries around the world. These include the Philippines, Afghanistan, Georgia, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, Viet Nam, Venezuela, and many more. The long list of blocked regions was revealed via SteamDB, and it has become the talk of the fighting game community ever since.

Gamers unfamiliar with PSN restrictions should know that the popular shooter Helldivers 2 faced a similar issue back in 2024. However, Sony did interject back then and reversed the issue, removing the PSN requirement for the game. But whether Sony does the same for Marvel Tokon ahead of its open beta later this month is yet to be seen.

Image Credit: via SteamDB (screenshot by Sanmay / Beebom)

Sony’s policy has had a U-turn recently, with them returning to console exclusivity, promising not to port first-party single-player games to PC. With Sony shifting their focus from PC back to their consoles, will they come forward to change the PSN requirements for Marvel Tokon? That’s something only Sony and Arc System Works are able to answer. However, both have remained silent thus far regarding this issue.

Gamers are clearly not happy with Sony, and this is another major blow to the company. Their decision to kill Physical game discs has already infuriated gamers, and the return of the age-old PSN issue will only fuel that fire. So, what’s your take on the new PSN restriction Marvel Tokon drama? Tell us about it in the comments section below.