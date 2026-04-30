Marvel Rivals April 30 Patch Notes: Avengers PvP Mode, Times Square Event, and More

Just as Marvel Rivals players are battling Dracula and Kingpin in the new Blood Hunt PvE mode, NetEase has dropped another patch bringing yet another LTM. NetEase is adding a new Avengers-themed PvP mode in the latest April 30 update. The new mode isn’t the only new thing coming our way; there is plenty of new content, including a new Times Square event and Avengers skins. Thus, check out the complete Marvel Rivals April 30 patch notes for the latest update.

The second major update in Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 will be released on April 30, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. There will be no server downtime, even though a new Avengers PvP mode is being added in this update. So, you can update the game and instantly hop back in with your squad to play as the world’s mightiest heroes.

That said, here is everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the version 20260430 update:

All-New Mode – Path to Doomsday: The Avengers

Image Credit: NetEase Games

As revealed in the Avengers event roadmap, chapter 1 of the Path to Doomsday is here, marking the launch of a brand-new The Avengers crossover mode! The epic showdown between the Avengers and Loki is about to erupt. Justice or Mischief? Choose your side and relive the battle where the Avengers assembled!

Event Period: April 30, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to May 28, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Times Square: Relive Marvel Studios’ The Avengers

Devs have added two new mini events set within the Times Square arena, where you can enjoy The Avengers-themed events to earn free units and rewards:

Marvel Studios’ The Avengers: Battle of New York Highlights Screening

Head over to the viewing area in Times Square to watch iconic clips from Marvel Studios’ The Avengers! Watch the screening continuously for two minutes to unlock the exclusive Gallery Card: The Avengers.

Event Period: April 30, 2026, at 7 PM UTC to May 29, 2026, at 3 AM UTC

Daily Showtimes: 12:00 PM PDT, 4:00 PM PDT, 6:00 PM PDT, and 8:00 PM PDT

The Avengers Iconic Scenes Photo Op

Say ‘Assemble’! Visit the iconic scene photo walls outside the Avengers’ Gift Shop in Times Square. Take a group photo with the NPCs there to instantly earn 100 Units!

Event Period: April 30th, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to May 28th, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

New In Store

The original Avengers skins, as well as new skins for other heroes, are available on the store from May 1, 2026, at 2 AM UTC:

Elsa Bloodstone – Bloody Butler Bundle Iron Man – The Avengers Bundle Loki – The Avengers Bundle Bloody Butler Emoji Bundle Bloody Butler Chroma Marine Maid/Pastel Polisher and Ultimate Ability VFX Loki Emote – Kneel! Captain America Emote – Avengers Assemble! Adam Warlock – Cosmic Warlock Ultimate Ability VFX Team Lobby – Original Avengers (Available From: April 30, 2026, at 9 AM UTC)

Event: Chrono-Rush

The Chrono-Rush event is back for two weeks! Play matches and rack up Chrono Tokens, with no cap on how many points you can earn! The more you play, the more you get!

Event Duration: April 30, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to May 15, 2026, 9 AM UTC

Kingpin Dethroned Trophy Exclusive Accessory Emote

We’ve added an exclusive Emote for the Kingpin Dethroned Trophy! Check out how to defeat Kingpin in our Blood Hunt mode guide. Any player who earns this prestigious item in Blood Hunt mode will automatically unlock this unique Emote. The Emote can be used anywhere, whenever you have this accessory equipped.

Fixes and Optimizations

The new updates also make a few balance changes to the newest duelist, Black Cat, and Moon Knight in the Blood Hunt mode.

Heroes

Black Cat’s Double-Dipping Dilemma: Fixed a rare issue where landing a grapple on an enemy with Turn of Fortune could unintentionally bypass restrictions, allowing both the Claw Whip and Phantom Pursuit from her Fortune’s Favor ability to trigger and take effect simultaneously.

Even the world’s most talented cat burglar can’t pull off a heist of that magnitude at the exact same time! Her luck has now been rebalanced.

Blood Hunt

Moon Knight’s Full Moon Math: Fixed a bug where the Full Moon Spin Enhancement Gear Extended Effect couldn’t quite wrap its head around Khonshu’s complicated demands, causing the upper and lower limits of its Cooldown Reduction to display incorrectly and miscalculating its Rating score. The Fist of Khonshu’s calculations are now as sharp as his crescent darts!

And that concludes the Marvel Rivals April 30 patch notes. Are you ready to play the new Avengers asymmetric PvP mode? Let us know in the comments below.