Marvel Rivals Reveals Avengers PvP Mode Bringing Back Earth’s Mightiest Heroes vs Loki

Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 is going strong with the new Blood Hunt PvE mode. And within a week, devs are adding a new Avengers mode as promised before. The Path to Doomsday kicks off this weekend with the arrival of the Marvel Rivals Avengers mode, which is a 1v6 PvP style LTM. Ahead of the new mode launch, NetEase has offered a glimpse of the world’s mightiest heroes clashing against the God of Mischief in a new trailer.

New Marvel Rivals Avengers 1v6 PvP Mode Launches on April 30

As revealed in the Path to Doomsday event roadmap earlier, the all-new Avengers asymmetric PvP mode is going live on April 30, 2026. This is the first of many modes that lead to the worldwide premiere of the Avengers Doomsday movie, releasing later this year.

The first asymmetric PvP mode in the game’s history, in here players must pick heroes from the roster of the OG Avengers (Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, and Black Widow) to fight against Loki. Thus, this is a 1v6 PvP battle unlike anything ever before in the game. You can check out the latest trailer for the Marvel Rivals Avengers PvP mode below.

⭐ ASSEMBLE. DEFEND. DEFY.



Loki has arrived to challenge the world's mightiest heroes in a confrontation that will reshape the Path to Doomsday.



The Avengers must stand united against this new threat in our upcoming Asymmetric PvP Mode. Watch the trailer to see the God of… pic.twitter.com/781A3zlF8b — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) April 29, 2026

Thankfully, Loki has a massive health pool (up to 3500 HP) to go head-to-head with the Earth’s mightiest heroes. The opening shot of this trailer recreated the iconic Avengers assembling scene from the first Avengers movie, with the same legendary soundtrack.

Based on the trailer, this is guaranteed to be a fun PvP mode where players can roleplay as the Avengers with their squad, or solo as the God of Mischief. Marvel Rivals recently struck gold with the Blood Hunt PvE mode, and we have no doubts that the new Avengers mode will also end up as a fan-favorite mode.

The new Marvel Rivals asymmetric PvP will be available to play this Friday. So, make sure to assemble your squad and be on time to relive the memories of the Avengers locking horns with the Asgardian trickster in Marvel Rivals. That said, what do you think about the latest Avengers PvP mode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.