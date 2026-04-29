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Marvel Rivals Reveals Avengers PvP Mode Bringing Back Earth’s Mightiest Heroes vs Loki

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new Avengers Assymmetric PvP mode in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals Avengers asymmetric PvP mode will be released on April 30, 2026.
  • The new PvP mode will feature a 1v6 battle between the world's mightiest heroes and Loki.
  • Players will only be able to pick between Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, or Loki in the new mode.
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Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 is going strong with the new Blood Hunt PvE mode. And within a week, devs are adding a new Avengers mode as promised before. The Path to Doomsday kicks off this weekend with the arrival of the Marvel Rivals Avengers mode, which is a 1v6 PvP style LTM. Ahead of the new mode launch, NetEase has offered a glimpse of the world’s mightiest heroes clashing against the God of Mischief in a new trailer.

New Marvel Rivals Avengers 1v6 PvP Mode Launches on April 30

As revealed in the Path to Doomsday event roadmap earlier, the all-new Avengers asymmetric PvP mode is going live on April 30, 2026. This is the first of many modes that lead to the worldwide premiere of the Avengers Doomsday movie, releasing later this year.

The first asymmetric PvP mode in the game’s history, in here players must pick heroes from the roster of the OG Avengers (Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, and Black Widow) to fight against Loki. Thus, this is a 1v6 PvP battle unlike anything ever before in the game. You can check out the latest trailer for the Marvel Rivals Avengers PvP mode below.

Thankfully, Loki has a massive health pool (up to 3500 HP) to go head-to-head with the Earth’s mightiest heroes. The opening shot of this trailer recreated the iconic Avengers assembling scene from the first Avengers movie, with the same legendary soundtrack.

Based on the trailer, this is guaranteed to be a fun PvP mode where players can roleplay as the Avengers with their squad, or solo as the God of Mischief. Marvel Rivals recently struck gold with the Blood Hunt PvE mode, and we have no doubts that the new Avengers mode will also end up as a fan-favorite mode.

The new Marvel Rivals asymmetric PvP will be available to play this Friday. So, make sure to assemble your squad and be on time to relive the memories of the Avengers locking horns with the Asgardian trickster in Marvel Rivals. That said, what do you think about the latest Avengers PvP mode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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