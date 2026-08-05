Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 Brings Massive File Size Reduction on PC and Console

With Marvel Rivals preparing for its highly anticipated Season 9.5 launch on August 7, 2026, NetEase has announced that it will be tackling the file size bloat for the game. The developers will be implementing file size reductions for Marvel Rivals on both PC and console.

In the dev vision video for Marvel Rivals Season 9.5, Guangguang revealed that NetEase will be implementing a wave of file size reductions. This will allow the developers to drastically shrink the game size without sacrificing the quality of the visuals.

The Marvel Rivals Dev Vision Vol. 20 video then revealed that PC players can expect up to a 40 GB file size reduction while players on PS5 and Xbox consoles will see the game size cut down by 15 GB.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

When the game initially debuted, it had a reasonable baseline size of roughly 50 GB to 60 GB, depending on the platforms. However, after receiving continuous updates and adding new in-game events, the title has ballooned to well over 100 GB.

While NetEase has previously implemented smaller optimization patches, including Marvel Rivals Season 6 contributing to a 15% file size reduction, subsequent content updates brought it back up.

Now, the new space-saving measures in Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 will completely repackage the in-game assets, implementing permanent file size reductions. However, remember that the Season 9.5 patch itself will require some breathing room on your SSD since it will reorganize and replace all of the in-game assets.

Apart from the storage optimization, the Season 9.5 update will also bring The Hood as the game’s newest Vanguard that will function as a unique ranged tank. Additionally, players will also see the release of Swimsuit Special skins as part of the finale for the Marvel Rivals Summer event.

Are you excited about Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 and the upcoming Vanguard hero? Tell us in the comments below!