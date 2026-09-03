Marvel Rivals September 3 Patch Notes: New X-Men ’97 Skins, Emotes, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 is coming to an end soon, and NetEase Games is dropping the final content for the ongoing season later today. The X-Men couple, Gambit and Rogue, are receiving fantastic skins based on the ongoing X-Men ’97 Season 2 animated series. Check out the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the September 3 update (version 20260903) right here.

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5‘s final content drop arrives on September 3, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

As always, there will be no server downtime. Thus, update the game when the update drops later today and jump back in to continue playing as The Hood in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260903 Full Patch Notes

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skin bundles that will be available in the in-game store once the September 3 update rolls out later today:

Marvel Rivals Ultron – B-Boy Prime Bundle

Marvel Rivals Rogue – X-Men ’97 Season 2 Bundle

Note: This bundle does not currently include the MVP. Once the MVP update goes live, players who already own the complete bundle will automatically get it for free.

Note: This bundle does not currently include the MVP. Once the MVP update goes live, players who already own the complete bundle will automatically get it for free. Marvel Rivals Gambit – X-Men ’97 Season 2 Bundle



X-Men ’97 Season 2 Emoji Bundle

Ultron – B-Boy Prime Chroma Caramel Crew/Mustard Beat and Ultimate Ability VFX

Both Rogue and Gambit bundles do not include the MVP at the moment. However, when the MVP update goes live later today, players who already own the complete bundle will automatically get it for free.

The new X-Men ’97 Season 2 skin bundles will be available from September 4th, 2026, at 2 AM UTC. In addition, a few changes have been made to Marvel Rivals Cyclops‘ cape in the Elegant Eye skin, which are as follows:

Cyclops’s Cape Change: A new free customization option for the Cyclops – Elegant Eye costume has been added: Cape – Removed.

Take a Seat Emote

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals Season 9’s debut hero, Jubilee, has remained without the Take a Seat emote for a long time now. Finally, devs have added support for the Take a Seat emote for Jubilee in Marvel Rivals.

Fixes and Optimizations

Other

Psylocke’s Scarf Snag: The bug where the scarf on Psylocke (default costume) would fail to remain in motion while she was on the run on the Hellfire Bay Beach map has now been fixed.

And that’s everything new coming to the game right before Marvel Rivals Season 10 kicks off next week, as per the latest patch notes. That said, are you getting the new X-Men ’97 skins for Gambit and Rogue? Let us know in the comments below.