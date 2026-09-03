Home > News > Marvel Rivals September 3 Patch Notes: New X-Men ’97 Skins, Emotes, and More

Marvel Rivals September 3 Patch Notes: New X-Men ’97 Skins, Emotes, and More

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Marvel Rivals Rogue X-Men 97 Season 2 Skin
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals version 20260903 update rolls out on September 3, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.
  • The latest update includes X-Men '97 Season 2 skin bundles for Gambit and Rogue.
  • In addition, Ultron is getting a new B-Boy Prime skin bundle, and Jubilee is receiving the Take a Seat emote.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 is coming to an end soon, and NetEase Games is dropping the final content for the ongoing season later today. The X-Men couple, Gambit and Rogue, are receiving fantastic skins based on the ongoing X-Men ’97 Season 2 animated series. Check out the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the September 3 update (version 20260903) right here.

Marvel Rivals September 3 Update Downtime Details

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5‘s final content drop arrives on September 3, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

As always, there will be no server downtime. Thus, update the game when the update drops later today and jump back in to continue playing as The Hood in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260903 Full Patch Notes

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skin bundles that will be available in the in-game store once the September 3 update rolls out later today:

  • Marvel Rivals Ultron – B-Boy Prime Bundle
  • Marvel Rivals Rogue – X-Men ’97 Season 2 Bundle
    Note: This bundle does not currently include the MVP. Once the MVP update goes live, players who already own the complete bundle will automatically get it for free.
  • Marvel Rivals Gambit – X-Men ’97 Season 2 Bundle
  • X-Men ’97 Season 2 Emoji Bundle
  • Ultron – B-Boy Prime Chroma Caramel Crew/Mustard Beat and Ultimate Ability VFX

Both Rogue and Gambit bundles do not include the MVP at the moment. However, when the MVP update goes live later today, players who already own the complete bundle will automatically get it for free.

The new X-Men ’97 Season 2 skin bundles will be available from September 4th, 2026, at 2 AM UTC. In addition, a few changes have been made to Marvel Rivals Cyclops‘ cape in the Elegant Eye skin, which are as follows:

  • Cyclops’s Cape Change: A new free customization option for the Cyclops – Elegant Eye costume has been added: Cape – Removed.

Take a Seat Emote

Jubilee Take a Seat Emote
Image Credit: NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals Season 9’s debut hero, Jubilee, has remained without the Take a Seat emote for a long time now. Finally, devs have added support for the Take a Seat emote for Jubilee in Marvel Rivals.

Fixes and Optimizations

Other

  • Psylocke’s Scarf Snag: The bug where the scarf on Psylocke (default costume) would fail to remain in motion while she was on the run on the Hellfire Bay Beach map has now been fixed.

And that’s everything new coming to the game right before Marvel Rivals Season 10 kicks off next week, as per the latest patch notes. That said, are you getting the new X-Men ’97 skins for Gambit and Rogue? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
How to Get Free Star-Lord Star Swimmer Skin in Marvel Rivals
Ajith Kumar Aug 14, 2026
New Marvel Rivals Leak Hints at an Upcoming Vehicle and Racing Mode
Sagnik Adhikary Aug 6, 2026
Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 Nerfs and Buffs: All Hero Adjustments Explained
Rishabh Sabarwal Aug 5, 2026
Marvel Rivals Ban Rates: Most Banned Hero (September 2026)
Ajith Kumar Mar 28, 2026
#Tags
Marvel Rivals
Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...