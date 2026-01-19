Marvel Rivals Devs Crack Down on AFK Lord Farming Exploit With New Ban System 

Marvel Rivals Season 6 has dramatically upgraded the in-game hero proficiency system, adding extra tiers and rewards for players to grind towards. The ultimate prize remains the all-important (and newly animated) Lord icons, considered to be the quintessential badge of skill and experience within the community.

The number of levels for maxxing out a character has now jumped to 70, which only emphasizes the need for investing time into your main character. However, this increase has also disrupted a popular practice known as ‘Lord farming,’ where players would remain stationary during matches and only come alive to spam abilities in an effort to farm proficiency points.

This practice had been prevalent even before Season 6, but following the Lord icon upgrades, they’re turning into a nuisance. As a result, the devs have finally decided to address the issues via a ban system for Marvel Rivals’ Lord farmers.

Marvel Rivals to Introduce New Ban System to Curb Lord Farming in Season 6

Image Credit: X/@MarvelRivals

The Lord farming ban was announced on Marvel Rivals’ official X account via a statement that read: “Recently, we’ve noticed that some players are exploiting matches by remaining stationary and repeatedly farming stats to gain hero proficiency points. This behavior disrupts normal gameplay and seriously affects the match experience of other players. To address this, we are planning to introduce a combat behavior detection system.“

The statement continued, “Players found engaging in such behavior may face penalties including, but not limited to: warnings, short-term suspensions, long-term suspensions, or permanent account bans. We ask all players to help us maintain a fair and healthy game environment.“

It’s unclear when this detection system will be implemented, but the devs have certainly thrown caution to the wind by confirming penalties such as permanent account bans. While farming proficiency points by throwing matches is a practice that warrants penalizing, there is a case to be made that the upgraded system is far too grindy.

This sentiment was echoed by many players in the comments section, including one user who stated, “I mean fair, but can you blame them? 300 hours per character is crazy to me. Besides, y’all encouraged them more with those rewards.”

Their thoughts seemed to resonate with other players, with a different user saying, “I’m glad you’re doing this, but also you can’t blame people for doing it when the new system requires 300+ HOURS FOR MAX PROFICIENCY PER CHARACTER.”

Evidently, the issue is multifaceted and requires further inspection beyond slamming the ban hammer. It remains to be seen whether Netease considers reducing the Lord icon requirements in a future update.