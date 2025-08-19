Marvel Rivals Gets the Green Light to Add Brand New Original Heroes

Since its release, Marvel Rivals has thrilled millions of players worldwide with its dynamic roster of 41 iconic Marvel heroes. From Spider-Man to Storm, the game’s roster draws from 85 years of Marvel Comics, and NetEase has committed to introducing a new hero every month beginning with Season 3.

Each two-month season introduces new storylines, maps, and characters inspired by the multiverse turmoil of the Timestream Entanglement, in which Doctor Doom and his 2099 counterpart conflict, driving heroes and villains to band together or struggle across new realms.

NetEase’s desire to innovate extends beyond Marvel’s recognized characters. Inspired by the success of Luna Snow, a Marvel Future Fight original character, the creators have long voiced a desire to create their own heroes. In a recent interview, Creative Director Guangyun “Guangguang” Chen disclosed that Marvel has now approved NetEase’s introduction of original characters to Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Could Get Original Characters Very Soon

At the Marvel Rivals Ignite tournament in Guangzhou, China, NetEase Games announced a substantial update to Marvel Rivals. In an interview with MP1st, Creative Director Guangyun “Guangguang” Chen said that Marvel has given NetEase permission to create original characters for the game, expanding beyond the well-known Marvel roster. This approval is a watershed moment, allowing NetEase to innovate within the Marvel universe, much as Netmarble did with Luna Snow in Marvel Future Fight.

When asked if any original characters were currently in development, Guangguang suggested, “Stay tuned,” keeping information under wraps but hinting at prospective ambitions. This builds on the popularity of Marvel Rivals, which has a growing roster of 41 characters, including new additions like Blade in Season 3.5.

The prospect of new heroes, whether unique to the game or inspired by NetEase’s past creations such as Sharon Rogers, has aroused excitement and controversy among fans. While some are concerned that it may overshadow Marvel’s famous heroes, others view it as a new way to expand the multiverse narrative, with NetEase’s creative vision now positioned to determine the game’s future.

So, what do you think would be the first original Marvel Rivals hero from NetEase? Let us know in the comments!