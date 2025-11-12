Marvel Rivals Drops Free 2,500 Units and Jeff Skin Ahead of Major Anniversary Celebration

Marvel Rivals’ generous streak is hitting new heights for the game’s anniversary celebration as Netease is distributing a treasure trove of free goodies. Fresh off yet another Galacta’s Gift event, the devs have some incredible surprises in store for players, including free in-game currency as well as a special Jeff the Shark anniversary skin.

Marvel Rivals is Handing Out 2,500 Units and a Free Costume to All Players

Image Credit: X/@Beebomgaming

As announced via Rivals’ official X account, the devs are handing out 2,500 Units and a free ‘Business Suit’ Jeff the Land Shark costume to players who log in on or after November 27. To claim these rewards, all you need to do is hop into the game after the specified date, and you’ll find the items waiting for you in the Mailbox.

Live-service games, no matter how successful, are always shy of handing out premium currency for free. So, seeing Netease distribute $25 worth of Units for simply logging in is quite shocking. For context, 2,500 Units are enough to purchase a Purple-tier bundle, and the remainder can then be invested in another Blue-tier Hero Costume.

As far as celebrating one-year milestones go, Marvel Rivals is already hitting it out of the park via the free rewards. On top of this, the game is also set to welcome Season 5 in the coming days, which will be headlined by the duo of Gambit and Rogue.

Furthermore, players will be able to show off their free goodies in a new Times Square hub that will go live on December 4th. The non-combat arena will house up to 100 players, giving them the room to express themselves via emotes and dances, interact with users from around the world, or simply unwind by watching a theatrical presentation on the big screen.

With all that being said, will you be claiming the free rewards? Be sure to let us know in the comments.