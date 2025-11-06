Marvel Rivals November 6 Patch Notes Reveal Season 5 Heroes and Extended Zombies Event

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5’s final update has arrived, and it brings some substantial changes for players to finish their Battle Pass and Competitive Rank to grab free rewards. The previous two seasons have been focused on K’un L’un and new heroes Angela and Daredevil, taking center stage.

However, the latest Halloween event and the Zombies mode brought back a huge player base that had been missing ever since Season 4 dropped. The success of the PvE mode has thus led NetEase to extend the availability of Zombies as well as the ongoing event. Right before Season 5 rolls around next week, here are the full patch notes for today’s Marvel Rivals update.

The upcoming Marvel Rivals patch drops on November 6, 2025, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required! Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

Rogue and Gambit Arrive as Season 5 Heroes

NetEase has secretly offered a first glimpse into Season 5 and Season 5.5 heroes, Rogue and Gambit, in the latest Patch Notes image. The silhouettes of both the iconic X-Men characters can be seen in the background, and we have adjusted the image to make them appear more clearly below.

Image Credit: NetEase Games / Beebom

Since the past few months, the duo was speculated to arrive in a Marvel Rivals season soon. But now they’re here, players are wondering what their role would be in the game. All will be revealed when the Season 5 trailer gets released later today.

New In Store

Wolverine – Dog Brother X Bundle

Available from: November 7, 2025, at 2 AM UTC

Marvel Zombies Extended

Thanks to all your amazing feedback from the community, we’ve decided to extend the current Marvel Zombies event until December 5, 2025, at 9 AM UTC.

We want everyone to have more time to try different heroes, experiment with various build strategies, and enjoy the thrill of battling the undead.

Optimizations Coming Next Week:

New Solo Challenge Leaderboard: Rank up based on your hero’s performance in solo runs.

Hero-Based Clear Rewards: Includes Units and Epic-quality titles!

We’ve tuned some Khonshu’s Blessings effects for Thor, Jeff the Land Shark, The Punisher, and Magik to better match our intended challenge pacing and duration.

Marvel Zombies Blessings Balance Adjustments

Thor – Thunder Formation Build

Thunder Formation Lv. 3 New Effect: Gain 15% Damage Reduction.

Ion Shield: Blue: Increase HP regen per second from 50 to 75. Purple: Increase HP regen per second from 100 to 150. Gold: Increase HP regen per second from 200 to 300.

Thunder Torrent Purple: Increase continuous charged Collision Damage boost when consuming extra energy from 8% to 12%. Purple: Increase continuous charged Collision Damage boost when consuming extra energy from 18% to 27%.



Thor – Rune Awakening Build

Allfather’s Might Blue: Increase Mjolnir Bash damage boost in both normal and Awakening Rune states from 5% to 8%. Purple: Increase Mjolnir Bash damage boost in both normal and Awakening Rune states from 18% to 28%. Gold: Increase Mjolnir Bash damage boost in both normal and Awakening Rune states from 35% to 65%.



Magik – Phantom Edge Build

Devouring Sigil Purple: Increase Soul Mark damage boost from 6% to 8%. Gold: Increase Soul Mark damage boost from 12% to 16%.



Magik – Darkchild Build

Devil’s Mandate Blue: Increase Soulsword and Eldritch Whirl damage boost in Darkchild form from 20% to 40%. Purple: Increase Soulsword and Eldritch Whirl damage boost in Darkchild form from 35% to 70%. Gold: Increase Soulsword and Eldritch Whirl damage boost in Darkchild form from 80% to 160%.



The Punisher – The Barrager Build

Punisher’s Upgrade Purple: Increase Adjudication Single Bullet Damage bonus from 35% to 40%. Gold: Increase Adjudication Single Bullet Damage bonus from 80% to 90%.

Precision Judgement Blue: Increase Adjudication Headshot Damage multiplier bonus from 15% to 18%. Purple: Increase Adjudication Headshot Damage multiplier bonus from 28% to 33%.



The Punisher – The Sweeper Build

Increase Deliverance Headshot Damage multiplier bonus in Prepare – Traits.

Increase The Sweeper Lv. 1 Explosion Damage when defeating enemies.

Jeff the Land Shark – Overflowing Waters Build

Increase water zones’ Spell Field DoT at Overflowing Waters Lv. 3.

Jetstream Cannon Purple: Increase Joyful Splash damage bonus from 60% to 90%. Gold: Increase Joyful Splash damage bonus from 140% to 200%.

Gnashing Waters Gold: Increase sustained damage ratio bonus from 200% to 280%.



Jeff the Land Shark – Big Fish Frenzy Build

Big Fish Frenzy Lv. 3 New Effect: Gain 15% Damage Reduction.

Forward Frenzy Purple: Increase Hide and Seek Collision Damage bonus from 60% to 90%. Gold: Increase Hide and Seek Collision Damage bonus from 140% to 200%.

Bubbling Impact Purple: Increase Splash Damage bonus from 15 to 18. Gold: Increase Splash Damage bonus from 30 to 36.

Bubbling Impact now benefits from Bubbling Impact damage boost.

Shark Sovereignty Increase detection range for enemies during Hide and Seek.



Hero Fixes

Daredevil’s Marked Misstep: The Man Without Fear had a lingering issue where his passive mark effect could stubbornly stick to Winter Soldier if Matt, in the Spawn Room, switched heroes right after seeing an enemy Bucky and Cap dropped Stellar Impact. We’ve cleaned up the evidence; no more accidental “radar lock” on Winter Soldier by other heroes.

Daredevil’s Purple Haze Problem: When spectating Daredevil via replay after turning off outline display, the screen could turn into a solid wall of purple; more psychedelic than practical. We’ve cleared the fog; now your replays are crystal-clear, not a trip through the Purple Man’s mindscape!

Wolverine’s Pounce Pause: Logan’s Feral Leap occasionally refused to properly finish its run, leaving him hanging like a confused housecat. We’ve sharpened his instincts; now he lands every time, claws out and ready for the next scrap!

