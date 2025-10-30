Marvel Rivals October 30 Update Patch Notes: Galacta’s Gift Vol. 2, New Skins, and More

Netease has announced a new Marvel Rivals update carrying a set of optimization tweaks and fixes, as well as new content to commemorate Halloween. The highlight of the October 30 update is the return of popular Galacta’s Gift Event, which gives players a shot at grabbing a free skin of their choice by redeeming a Costume Coin. As is the case with smaller updates, this one will require no server downtime.

On that note, here are the full patch notes for the Marvel Rivals October 30 update.

The latest Marvel Rivals Update will arrive on all platforms on October 30 at 9 AM UTC. As mentioned earlier, no server downtime will be required, so you’ll simply need to download the patch to get back into the game.

Galacta’s Gift Vol. 2

Image Credit: Netease Games

Good news, everyone! Galacta brings a fresh wave of gifts. Complete her quests to claim:

300 Units

300 Unstable Molecules

Halloween Commemorative Nameplate

1 Costume Coin

The Exchange Store has also been updated with new costumes for more choices than ever!

Event Duration: October 30th, 2025, at 09:00:00 ~ November 14th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

Event: Chrono Storm

The timestream is in flux! As the season comes to an end, a fresh Chrono-Storm is about to land! Complete Weekly, Challenge, Season, and Season Event Missions during the Chrono-Storm event to rack up double Chrono Token rewards. Harness the power of Chronovium and earn up to 2,000 bonus Chrono Tokens before the storm subsides.

Storm Period: October 30th, 2025, at 09:00:00 ~ November 14th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

New Additions and Optimizations

Upgraded the Marvel Zombies mode Nightmare IV completion title from Basic to Legendary quality.

Marvel Zombies leaderboard now displays more detailed team composition info.

Added Marvel Zombies-exclusive weekly missions. Now you can claim all weekly mission rewards by just completing the Marvel Zombies mode-related weekly missions.

New In-Store

Iron Man – Big Shot Bundle

Scarlet Witch – The Queen Of The Dead Bundle

Spider-Man – Man-Spider Bundle

Available from: October 31st, 2025, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

Tournaments

The Marvel Rivals IGNITE 2025: Grand Finals kick off October 27! Twelve teams from five major regions (Americas, EMEA, Mainland China, Asia, Oceania) gather in Atlanta, USA, for seven days of high-stakes action, vying for a US$1,000,000 prize pool and the title of World Champion.

Catch the action live in the Marvel Rivals channel and cheer for your favorites! Follow official Marvel Rivals accounts for all the latest IGNITE 2025 updates!

Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where sending emojis in chat could cause the sender’s name to be invisible to other players.

Maps and Modes

Marvel Zombies Mode: Career defeat records now correctly use the actual Final Hits count.

Marvel Zombies Mode: Fixed several issues where zombies could get stuck in certain locations.

Domination Energy Shuffle: In Domination mode, reconnecting during a round switch could sometimes zap your Ultimate Ability charge down to 50% if you had more. We’ve stabilized the power; no more energy resets worthy of a reality stone twist!

Heroes

1. Loki’s Trickster Troubles: We’ve fixed a bug where Loki couldn’t deploy his doppelgangers on Cyber-Webs left by Peni Parker’s Ultimate Ability after round swaps in Competitive. The God of Mischief is back in action, no more outwitting himself on the Spider-Bot’s turf!

2. Hela’s Haunted Hijinks: Hela had a ghostly glitch where if an enemy hit by Piercing Night respawned at Rocket Raccoon’s beacon, the Nightsword Thorns would still detonate after the delay. The Queen of Hel has relinquished her extra hits; no more double jeopardy from the beyond!

3. Blade’s Whirlwind Woes: Blade’s Bloodline Awakening Whirlwind Slash was unexpectedly interrupting Scarlet Shroud. We’ve sharpened his technique; now he slashes only what he’s meant to, not his own abilities!

4. Black Widow’s Sky-High Stumble: Natasha’s Power Jump could launch her to S.H.I.E.L.D. satellite heights if she were hit while airborne. We’ve clipped her wings, now the Widow’s leaps stay covert, not cosmic!

5. Spider-Man’s Speedy Slip-Ups: Spidey’s Ultimate Ability in certain situations sometimes failed to stun Captain America and Black Widow when they were sprinting faster than a New York taxi. Peter’s got his groove back. Now, nobody escapes the wall-crawler’s webs!

6. Invisible Woman’s Stealthy Slip-Up: Using Veiled Step, followed immediately by Force Physics, sometimes would only trigger its sound effects without actual damage or control. Now, her powers are as solid as the Fantastic Four, no more invisible mishaps!

7. Storm & Jeff’s Tornado Tangle: A bug let the Jeff-Nado appear even if Jeff the Land Shark was KO’d the moment when he and Storm initiated their team-up. We’ve calmed the winds, no more ghostly (and bitey) gales on the battlefield!

8. Jeff O’Lantern Spooky Snafu: After equipping the Jeff O’Lantern’s upgraded Ultimate Ability VFX, the effect stubbornly stuck to the default look in Marvel Zombies mode. We’ve exorcised the glitch, now his Halloween havoc looks as frightful(ly cute) as intended!

Are you looking forward to Marvel Rivals’ Halloween update? Be sure to let us know in the comments.