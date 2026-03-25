Marvel Rivals Dev Confirms Switch 2 Port Is In The Works

A Switch 2 port for Marvel Rivals is in active development, as confirmed by the game’s executive producer, Danny Koo. NetEase’s hero shooter is currently available across all major platforms, including the last-gen PS4, which makes it all the more surprising that a port for the original Switch was never greenlit. Nevertheless, the title is finally set to grace Nintendo’s shores at some point in the future. So, here’s everything we know about the Marvel Rivals Switch 2 port.

“We Will Do It” Marvel Rivals Dev Confirms Switch 2 Port is Coming Soon

Confirmation of the port came via an IGN report, which carries quotes from Danny Koo about the possibility of Marvel Rivals on the Nintendo Switch 2. “We’re working on it,” said Koo, “but when we have news, we’ll announce that one.” On being pressed about the matter a second time, Koo responded with a resolute “We will do it.“

Image Credit: Netease

This isn’t the first time Marvel Rivals has extended support to additional platforms. As mentioned earlier, the game arrived on the PlayStation 4 to kickstart the Season 4 update. While the initial announcement of the port gathered plenty of fanfare, the actual product ended up being a laggy, stutter-y mess that was borderline unplayable.

The Switch 2 port will almost certainly be leagues better, since it packs a lot more brawn on the hardware side. Sure, the hero shooter has gotten a lot busier visually, especially if you consider the disorienting visual effects tied to characters such as Deadpool and Gambit. That being said, the current-gen console should have no trouble delivering 60 FPS gameplay – that will be the baseline demand from fans anyway.

There’s no word on when the Switch 2 port will be released, but we can safely assume that it won’t arrive during Marvel Rivals Season 7. We don’t know how far development has progressed either, although NetEase could be targeting the traditional June Nintendo Direct showcase for the official reveal. No matter the case, stay tuned with our coverage to remain in the loop.

So, what are your thoughts on the Marvel Rivals Switch 2 port? Let us know in the comments below.