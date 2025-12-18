Marvel Rivals December 18 Winter Update Patch Notes: New LTMs, Free Skin, and More

The second wave of Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 content brings holiday festivities to the hero shooter. The game is commemorating the snowy season in a big way, with new LTMs, skins, and surprises, all headed in the playerbase’s direction. The December 18 update also features bug fixes for some pesky issues. If you’re looking for a proper overview, check out the full Marvel Rivals December 18 patch notes below.

Marvel Rivals Version 20251218 Full Patch Notes

The latest Marvel Rivals patch drops on December 18, 2025, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

All-New: Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival

Image Credit: Netease

Last year’s Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival was a hit, and this year we’re turning up the festive fun! The entire mode and scene have been revamped, with new styles and even more ways to play. Gather your friends and dive into Jeffland’s winter wonderland!

Mode Period: December 18th, 2025, 09:00:00 to January 16th, 2026, 09:00:00 (UTC)

New Event: Gone Nutty For Gifts

Image Credit: Netease

Complete event missions to claim Magneto’s Black & Gold costume and related bundle rewards for FREE! Unlock premium for Winter Soldier’s Winter Buckaroo costume, Squirrel Girl’s Tinsel Tail costume, and more.

Event Period: December 18th, 2025, 09:00:00 to January 16th, 2026, 09:00:00 (UTC)

New Event: Winter Gift

During the event, visit the Christmas tree in Times Square daily to claim a gift of a random amount of Units!

Event Period: December 24th, 2025, 00:00:00 to December 27th, 2025, 00:00:00 (UTC)

New Event: Pym Test Kitchen – Pym-ini Sandwich

Rumor has it Pym Test Kitchen in Times Square is recruiting taste-testers. Feeling lucky? Head over and try your luck!

Event Starts: December 18th, 2025, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Festive Throwback

As snowflakes fall and bells chime, the warmth of the fireplace brings back beloved classic limited-edition costumes!

Browse the “Festive Throwback” tab in the Store to purchase these returning bundles:

Storm – Ultimate Wind-Rider Bundle

Magneto – Binary Sword Bundle

Venom – Snow Symbiote Bundle

Magik – Frozen Demon Bundle

Iron Fist – Lion’s Gaze Bundle

Black Widow – Lion’s Heartbeat Bundle

Groot – Holiday Happiness Bundle

Rocket Raccoon – Wild Winter Bundle

Hawkeye – Galactic Fangs Bundle

Captain America – Galactic Talon Bundle

Sale Period: December 19th, 2025, 02:00:00 to January 2nd, 2026, 02:00:00 (UTC)

New In-Store

Peni Parker – Snow-SP//dr Bundle

Star-Lord – Starcracker Bundle

Daredevil – Not Daredevil Bundle

Limited Time: December 19th, 2025, 02:00:00 to January 16th, 2026, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Take a Seat Emote Combo Bundle New Animations For: The Punisher, Mantis, Peni Parker

Jeff the Land Shark – Blizzard Ball Emote

New Jeff the Land Shark – Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume chroma: Powder Pink and Blue Blizzard

Available From: December 19th, 2025 at 02:00:00 (UTC)

Fixes

All Platforms

Frostbyte Flaw: Rarely, enabling NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation could cause pink screen rendering. The glitch has melted away!

Talking Troubles: In some cases, squad voice chat would malfunction at match start, preventing mic use. Communication has been restored! Assemble and strategize!

Daywalker Drag – Blade’s Frame Drop: Resolved a problem where using Blade’s Blade Of Khonshu – Eclipse Edge Team-Up Ability could lead to extended frame rate drops. The vampire hunter is back to slicing and dicing at full speed; no more lag in the line of duty!

Heroes

Rocket’s Portal Payload: Fixed a bug where Rocket Raccoon’s Bombard Mode Damage Falloff was miscalculated when passing through portals, resulting in less-than-heroic damage. Now, Rocket’s rounds rocket through space-time with maximum impact!

What do you think of the December 18 Marvel Rivals patch notes? Let us know in the comments.